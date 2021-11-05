Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers passent à cinq de suite et les voilà premiers de la classe à l’Est

Seulement cinq matchs au programme cette nuit mais beaucoup de choses à se raconter au petit matin. Le choke des Lakers, la dynamite Jordan Clarkson ou encore les Celtics qui éteignent le Heat à South Beach : petit résumé de l’actu nocturne.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pistons – Sixers : 98-109

Hawks – Jazz : 98-116

Heat – Celtics : 78-95

Suns – Rockets : 123-111

Lakers – Thunder : 104-107

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

BIG. TIME. BUCKET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a LOGO triple to extend the @okcthunder lead late in Q4 on NBA League Pass! Tune in for the final minute of action now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/cMUj27aQ3S — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

☀ @DevinBook takes over with 16 PTS in the third quarter and finishes with a game-high 27 to lead the @Suns to the win! pic.twitter.com/0TLnIN1n0q — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

CP3 dances into the fadeaway ☀ He finishes with 9 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST and 5 STL as the @Suns pick up the win! pic.twitter.com/Mlsn1a3bXW — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

Al Horford throws down the and-1 hammer 🔨@celtics head into the fourth quarter with the lead… Watch the Q4 action on NBA TV here: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/e4IPlknjLu — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

Lou Williams gets the bucket and the foul before the buzzer 🚨 Watch the fourth quarter from Atlanta on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/NXSj3TTxJE — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

🗣 "Happy birthday to me!" Eric Paschall drives baseline for the big slam on his birthday!@utahjazz head into the final frame with a 1-point lead… Watch the fourth quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/aNOl0SiiVT — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

Cade from the LOGO 👀 He's up to 12 PTS and 8 REB for the @DetroitPistons… Watch the third quarter on NBA League Pass here: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/tHAz35aMnr — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021

🚨 KELLY OLYNYK AT THE BUZZER 🚨 Watch the @DetroitPistons and 76ers on NBA League Pass here ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zYcwLuJBrp — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Le programme de ce soir

0h : Magic – Spurs

0h : Pistons – Nets

0h : Wizards – Grizzlies

0h30 : Raptors – Cavaliers

0h30 : Bucks – Knicks

1h : Wolves – Clippers

3h : Warriors – Pelicans

3h : Kings – Hornets

3h : Blazers – Pacers

Voilà pour le récap complet de cette nuit en NBA. Vous n’avez pas tenu jusqu’à 6h du matin ? Pas de panique, on est là pour ça.