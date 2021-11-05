Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers passent à cinq de suite et les voilà premiers de la classe à l’Est

Par
Publié le
Doc Rivers Sixers résumé NBA 5 novembre 2021

Malgré le drama Ben Simmons, les Sixers sont de retour au sommet à l’Est.

Source image : NBA League Pass

Seulement cinq matchs au programme cette nuit mais beaucoup de choses à se raconter au petit matin. Le choke des Lakers, la dynamite Jordan Clarkson ou encore les Celtics qui éteignent le Heat à South Beach : petit résumé de l’actu nocturne. 

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

Classement Est 5 novembre 2021

Classement Ouest 5 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Magic – Spurs
  • 0h : Pistons – Nets
  • 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
  • 0h30 : Raptors – Cavaliers
  • 0h30 : Bucks – Knicks
  • 1h : Wolves – Clippers
  • 3h : Warriors – Pelicans
  • 3h : Kings – Hornets
  • 3h : Blazers – Pacers

Voilà pour le récap complet de cette nuit en NBA. Vous n’avez pas tenu jusqu’à 6h du matin ? Pas de panique, on est là pour ça. 

Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top