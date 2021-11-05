Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers passent à cinq de suite et les voilà premiers de la classe à l’Est

Seulement cinq matchs au programme cette nuit mais beaucoup de choses à se raconter au petit matin. Le choke des Lakers, la dynamite Jordan Clarkson ou encore les Celtics qui éteignent le Heat à South Beach : petit résumé de l’actu nocturne.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Sixers : 98-109
- Hawks – Jazz : 98-116
- Heat – Celtics : 78-95
- Suns – Rockets : 123-111
- Lakers – Thunder : 104-107
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Celtics ont réduit au silence le Heat avec une défense irrespirable et un bel effort collectif. La réunion entre joueurs a déjà porté ses fruits.
- Pas de Donovan Mitchell, pas de problème pour le Jazz. Victoire sur le parquet des Hawks grâce à un Jordan Clarkson injouable en seconde mi-temps.
- Les Lakers détestent vraiment jouer le Thunder. Deuxième match, deuxième grosse avance gâchée et deuxième défaite cette saison.
- Cade Cunningham a signé son premier double-double de la saison mais il doit encore apprendre à shooter.
- Au passage, la Little Caesars Arena a sifflé Andre Drummond. Aimer sa franchise et être tradé contre deux twix, nouvelle infraction dans le Michigan.
- Les Rockets ont longtemps traîné au short des Suns et puis Devin Booker a sonné la fin de la récréation. 27 points, dont 16 rien que sur le troisième quart-temps.
- Cinq matchs à domicile et une seule victoire pour les locaux, comme quoi on est jamais mieux que les autres.
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
BIG. TIME. BUCKET.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a LOGO triple to extend the @okcthunder lead late in Q4 on NBA League Pass!
Tune in for the final minute of action now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/cMUj27aQ3S
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
☀ @DevinBook takes over with 16 PTS in the third quarter and finishes with a game-high 27 to lead the @Suns to the win! pic.twitter.com/0TLnIN1n0q
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
CP3 dances into the fadeaway ☀
He finishes with 9 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST and 5 STL as the @Suns pick up the win! pic.twitter.com/Mlsn1a3bXW
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
🎶 25 PTS in the second half 🎶@JordanClarksons propels the @utahjazz to victory! pic.twitter.com/2K7lxAXeB3
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
Al Horford throws down the and-1 hammer 🔨@celtics head into the fourth quarter with the lead… Watch the Q4 action on NBA TV here: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/e4IPlknjLu
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
Lou Williams gets the bucket and the foul before the buzzer 🚨
Watch the fourth quarter from Atlanta on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/NXSj3TTxJE
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
🗣 "Happy birthday to me!"
Eric Paschall drives baseline for the big slam on his birthday!@utahjazz head into the final frame with a 1-point lead… Watch the fourth quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/aNOl0SiiVT
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
Cade from the LOGO 👀
He's up to 12 PTS and 8 REB for the @DetroitPistons… Watch the third quarter on NBA League Pass here: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/tHAz35aMnr
— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2021
🚨 KELLY OLYNYK AT THE BUZZER 🚨
Watch the @DetroitPistons and 76ers on NBA League Pass here ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/zYcwLuJBrp
— NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 0h : Magic – Spurs
- 0h : Pistons – Nets
- 0h : Wizards – Grizzlies
- 0h30 : Raptors – Cavaliers
- 0h30 : Bucks – Knicks
- 1h : Wolves – Clippers
- 3h : Warriors – Pelicans
- 3h : Kings – Hornets
- 3h : Blazers – Pacers
Voilà pour le récap complet de cette nuit en NBA. Vous n’avez pas tenu jusqu’à 6h du matin ? Pas de panique, on est là pour ça.