Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Wizards ne s’arrêtent plus de gagner, et la Conference Est a de drôles de patrons

Wizards 31 octobre 2021

Meilleur départ de l’histoire de la franchise pour les Wizards, qui squattent en tête de l’Est avec le Heat, les Knicks et les Bulls. Incroyable phrase.

Nous sommes le 31 octobre 2021 et les Wizards, le Heat, les Knicks et les Bulls sont en tête de la Conférence Est, suivis de près par les Hornets. Incroyable phrase, même si la saison en cours n’en est qu’à une demi-douzaine de pour cents de son téléchargement. Ce qu’il s’est passé cette nuit en NBA ? Ça se passe juste ci-dessous, mais ça ne se passe pas de commentaires.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 31 octobre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 20h30 : Mavericks – Kings
  • 0h : Hornets – Blazers
  • 0h : Bucks – Jazz
  • 0h30 : Nets – Pistons
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Rockets

Une énorme nuit qui se termine et une grosse journée qui s’annonce puisqu’il va falloir aller déguiser les gosses et gratter des bonbons aux voisins… avant une nouvelle soirée de basket qui commencera dès 20h30. Et sinon, on se repose quand ? Ah, hier, ok.

