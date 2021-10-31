Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Wizards ne s’arrêtent plus de gagner, et la Conference Est a de drôles de patrons

Nous sommes le 31 octobre 2021 et les Wizards, le Heat, les Knicks et les Bulls sont en tête de la Conférence Est, suivis de près par les Hornets. Incroyable phrase, même si la saison en cours n’en est qu’à une demi-douzaine de pour cents de son téléchargement. Ce qu’il s’est passé cette nuit en NBA ? Ça se passe juste ci-dessous, mais ça ne se passe pas de commentaires.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Cade hustles to force the turnover 😤@DetroitPistons and Magic live on NBA League Pass! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/6jUZElc2jd — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Jaylen Brown knocks down the go-ahead jumper to get up to 34 PTS on the night! Final seconds on NBA League Pass!

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/CfZDfHp3ik — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Pushing the pace, passing the rock 👀 Cade Cunningham drives and dishes to Isaiah Stewart for 2. @DetroitPistons and Magic head into Q2 on NBA League Pass ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/df3NuNKtaD — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

The @WNBA Finals MVP and Philadelphia-native @kahleahcopper rings the bell before the @sixers take on the Hawks on NBA TV 🔔 💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/s8NuM8Eb2e — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

The lefty lay-in is good 💰 Cade Cunningham opens his scoring account with the @DetroitPistons! #NBARooks Pistons and Magic into Q2 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/JU04rLgo8w — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2021

Double-OT thriller in D.C. 😱 The @WashWizards come up with a couple of clutch buckets and a big steal late to clinch their third-straight win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KjHFaMRv54 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Zach LaVine spins and scoops it in for ✌@chicagobulls and the Jazz are midway through Q1 on NBA League Pass. 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/32jPpSpN07 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

The @MiamiHEAT use NINE passes to set up the Tyler Herro triple 🙌 Watch the Heat and Grizzlies NOW on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/4XMW7KDXY2 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Svi gets fancy with the handles to set up the SLAM 💥@Raptors and Pacers on NBA League Pass.

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/MsQzMvtknw — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

2020-21 NBA Champion Bryn Forbes received his championship ring before the @spurs tipped off against the @Bucks 👏 pic.twitter.com/fk1lxEIgVE — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Behind the back and into the pull-up 👀 DeRozan’s got 14 PTS and the @chicagobulls lead the Jazz in Q2 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/itEbyhHNbq — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

The pump-fake sets up the jam 💪 Kelly Olynyk (13 PTS) and the @DetroitPistons own the lead in Q4 on NBA League Pass!

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/RkaRWRHVtQ — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

RJ Barrett ties his career-high and comes up clutch down the stretch to extend the @nyknicks lead on NBA League Pass! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/KHOedIiabl — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Donovan Mitchell drives baseline in #PhantomCam 🎥 He’s got a game-high 24 PTS as the @utahjazz hold the lead on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/GuWB6WV0SR — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Fred VanVleet’s deep triple seals the win for the @Raptors 🎯 pic.twitter.com/eCbzK1QpWA — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

The @Timberwolves are off and running 🔥 Anthony Edwards finishes the alley-oop after a spectacular defensive stop! 📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/B41K3ftiWV — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

🔥 @RealDealBeal23 leads the @WashWizards charge with 36 PTS, 7 REB and 6 AST in their thrilling 2OT victory! pic.twitter.com/Q3kLqXyTYY — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

DIME 👀 Lonzo finds LaVine for the oop on NBA League Pass!@chicagobulls have the lead late in Q4 ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/5GX6O9spUS — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Coast-to-coast 😎 JaVale McGee takes it all the way to the rim for the soaring slam!@Suns and Cavs heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass.

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/oMWPtoYIX6 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

RJ Barrett 🤝 BUCKETS@RjBarrett6 drops a career-high 35 PTS (16 in Q4) as the @nyknicks improve to 5-1 on the season! pic.twitter.com/RlakYdq0EP — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga gets on the board for the @warriors in his NBA debut! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/qLUPXBbgMd — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Naz Reid somehow gets this shot to fall 👀@Timberwolves and Nuggets are battling down the stretch on NBA League Pass!

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/55vYqlCksx — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Rising up in #PhantomCam Devin Booker has 10 PTS and 7 AST at the half on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/8T8Cek6ft9 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

WHAT AN ENDING IN MINNESOTA! Will Barton and Nikola Jokic defend the rim to keep the lead and take the win for the @nuggets! pic.twitter.com/MGDHSnRvju — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Birthday Book gets free with the stepback 🙌 He’s leading the way for the @Suns with a game-high 18 PTS on NBA League Pass.

📱💻: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/eyyClRq1w4 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

DeRozan: 32 PTS

LaVine: 26 PTS@DeMar_DeRozan and @ZachLaVine lead the charge for the @chicagobulls in their impressive home dub 🐂 pic.twitter.com/3iJFi6cKSz — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

🔥 @JimmyButler does it all with 27 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST and 3 STL in the @MiamiHEAT‘s win! pic.twitter.com/ocUXzleLQ6 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

Booker lobs it to Bridges… from HALF-COURT 👀@Suns lead it late in Q4 on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/18jf76GR3l — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

🤠 23 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL 🤠@DejounteMurray continued his impressive start to the season with another solid outing in the @spurs victory! pic.twitter.com/NOtXtFs9YN — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

26 PTS, 19 REB, 7 AST and 3 BLK for the #KiaMVP 🃏 Nikola Jokic comes up big in the @nuggets thrilling win! pic.twitter.com/JAcC4Bv0VH — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

27 PTS, 9 AST and a @Suns win for @DevinBook on his 25th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/tbwdLxwHxE — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Bradley Beal (36 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST) and the @WashWizards hold on in double-overtime to extend their win-streak to 3 games! Spencer Dinwiddie: 20 PTS, 9 REB

Montrezl Harrell: 20 PTS, 14 REB

Kyle Kuzma: 17 PTS, 17 REB pic.twitter.com/iEUFZHfNtC — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique (on arrive)

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

20h30 : Mavericks – Kings

0h : Hornets – Blazers

0h : Bucks – Jazz

0h30 : Nets – Pistons

3h30 : Lakers – Rockets

Une énorme nuit qui se termine et une grosse journée qui s’annonce puisqu’il va falloir aller déguiser les gosses et gratter des bonbons aux voisins… avant une nouvelle soirée de basket qui commencera dès 20h30. Et sinon, on se repose quand ? Ah, hier, ok.