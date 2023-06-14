Free Agency 2023 : la liste complète des agents libres cet été en NBA !
À moins d’un mois de l’ouverture officielle de la Free Agency 2023 – top départ le 6 juillet prochain – TrashTalk dresse la liste exhaustive des agents libres concernés par ce marché aux poissons.
Mais avant ça, un peu de lexique.
Agent libre non restreint : est libre de solliciter des offres d’autres équipes afin de signer un nouveau contrat.
Agent libre restreint : peut solliciter des offres d’autres équipes, mais son équipe initiale est en droit de “matcher” avec l’offre de l’équipe prétendante (faire la même proposition de contrat). De ce fait, si l’équipe initiale active ce levier, alors le joueur est contraint d’y rester.
Option d’équipe : le joueur dispose encore d’une année de contrat avec son équipe… à condition que sa direction choisisse de l’activer. Si elle ne le fait pas, alors le joueur est abandonné dans la nature. Pouf, un nouvel agent libre.
Option joueur : le joueur dispose encore d’une année de contrat avec son équipe… à condition qu’il choisisse lui-même de l’activer. Si il ne le fait pas, alors le joueur est déclaré agent libre et peut se trouver un nouveau pied-à-terre.
Les agents libres qui claquent
- Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, agent libre restreint
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets, agent libre restreint
- Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls, agent libre non restreint
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, option joueur
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks, option joueur
- Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- James Harden, Philadelphie 76ers, option joueur
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors, agent libre non restreint
Les agents libres qui claquent mais un peu moins
- Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, agent libre restreint
- Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets, agent libre non restreint
- P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets, agent libre restreint
- Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre non restreint
- Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, agent libre restreint
- Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers, agent libre non restreint
- D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre non restreint
- Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre restreint
- Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre restreint
- Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, agent libre non restreint
- Josh Hart, New York Knicks, option joueur
- Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre non restreint
- Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors, agent libre non restreint
- Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors, option joueur
- Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, option joueur
- Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards, option joueur
- Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards, option joueur
Les agents libres qui seront aussi convoités
- Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets, agent libre non restreint
- Yuta Watanabe, Brooklyn Nets, agent libre non restreint
- Mike Muscala, Boston Celtics, option d’équipe
- Danilo Gallinari, Boston Celtics, option joueur
- Dennis Smith Jr., Charlotte Hornets, agent libre non restreint
- Svi Mykhailiuk, Charlotte Hornets, agent libre non restreint
- Théo Maledon, Charlotte Hornets, agent libre restreint
- Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls, agent libre non restreint
- Coby White, Chicago Bulls, agent libre restreint
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, agent libre restreint
- Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls, option joueur
- Danny Green, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre non restreint
- Lamar Stevens, Cleveland Cavaliers, option d’équipe
- Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets, agent libre non restreint
- Thomas Bryant, Denver Nuggets, agent libre non restreint
- Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets, agent libre non restreint
- Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons, option d’équipe
- Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons, option d’équipe
- Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, option joueur
- JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors, agent libre non restreint
- Anthony Lamb, Golden State Warriors, agent libre restreint
- Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets, option d’équipe
- Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers, agent libre non restreint
- Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre non restreint
- Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers, option d’équipe
- Troy Brown Jr., Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre non restreint
- Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre non restreint
- Wenyen Gabriel, Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre non restreint
- Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies, option d’équipe
- Max Strus, Miami Heat, agent libre non restreint
- Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat, option joueur
- Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, agent libre non restreint
- Kevin Love, Miami Heat, agent libre non restreint
- Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks, option joueur
- Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre non restreint
- Jaylen Nowell, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre non restreint
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre restreint
- Josh Richardson, New Orleans Pelicans, agent libre non restreint
- Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, option d’équipe
- Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans, option d’équipe
- Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic, agent libre non restreint
- Georges Niang, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre non restreint
- Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre non restreint
- Shake Milton, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre non restreint
- Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns, agent libre non restreint
- Damion Lee, Phoenix Suns, agent libre non restreint
- Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre restreint
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz, option joueur
Les agents libres “fouillez, y’a peut-être un truc chouette”
- Aaron Holiday, Atlanta Hawks, agent libre non restreint
- Blake Griffin, Boston Celtics, agent libre non restreint
- Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls, agent libre non restreint
- Derrick Jones Jr., Chicago Bulls, option joueur
- Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre non restreint
- Raul Neto, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre non restreint
- Markieff Morris, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Justin Holiday, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- Ish Smith, Denver Nuggets, agent libre non restreint
- DeAndre Jordan, Denver Nuggets, agent libre non restreint
- Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons, agent libre non restreint
- Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons, agent libre non restreint
- Rodney McGruder, Detroit Pistons, agent libre non restreint
- Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors, agent libre non restreint
- Ty Jerome, Golden State Warriors, agent libre restreint
- Boban Marjanovic, Houston Rockets, agent libre non restreint
- Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers, agent libre non restreint
- Tristan Thompson, Indiana Pacers, agent libre non restreint
- Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- Meyers Leonard, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- Goran Dragic, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- Austin Rivers, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre non restreint
- Nathan Knight, Minnesota Timberwolves, option d’équipe
- Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans, agent libre restreint
- Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans, option d’équipe
- Derrick Rose, New York Knicks, option d’équipe
- Duane Washington Jr., New York Knicks, agent libre restreint
- Dario Saric, Oklahoma City Thunder, agent libre non restreint
- Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic, option d’équipe
- Paul Reed, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre restreint
- Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphie 76ers, option joueur
- Terrence Ross, Phoenix Suns, agent libre non restreint
- Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns, agent libre non restreint
- Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns, agent libre non restreint
- Darius Bazley, Phoenix Suns, agent libre restreint
- Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, agent libre restreint
- Nassir Little, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre restreint
- Justise Winslow, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre non restreint
- Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre non restreint
- Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre restreint
- Kevin Knox II, Portland Trail Blazers, option d’équipe
- Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre restreint
- Terence Davis, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Romeo Langford, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre restreint
- Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre non restreint
- Will Barton, Toronto Raptors, agent libre non restreint
- Kendrick Nunn, Washington Wizards, agent libre non restreint
Les autres agents libres
- Trent Forrest, Atlanta Hawks, agent libre restreint
- JD Davison, Boston Celtics, agent libre restreint
- Mfiondu Kabengele, Boston Celtics, agent libre restreint
- Dru Smith, Brooklyn Nets, agent libre restreint
- David Duke Jr., Brooklyn Nets, agent libre restreint
- Terry Taylor, Chicago Bulls, agent libre restreint
- Dylan Windler, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre restreint
- Mamadi Diakite, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre restreint
- Isaiah Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers, agent libre restreint
- Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre non restreint
- McKinley Wright IV, Dallas Mavericks, agent libre restreint
- Collin Gillespie, Denver Nuggets, agent libre restreint
- Jack White, Denver Nuggets, agent libre restreint
- Buddy Boeheim, Detroit Pistons, agent libre restreint
- Jared Rhoden, Detroit Pistons, agent libre restreint
- Lester Quinones, Golden State Warriors, agent libre restreint
- Frank Kaminsky, Houston Rockets, agent libre non restreint
- Trevor Hudgins, Houston Rockets, agent libre restreint
- Darius Days, Houston Rockets, agent libre restreint
- James Johnson, Indiana Pacers, agent libre non restreint
- George Hill, Indiana Pacers, agent libre non restreint
- Kendall Brown, Indiana Pacers, agent libre restreint
- Gabe York, Indiana Pacers, agent libre restreint
- Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers, agent libre restreint
- Keaton Wallace, Los Angeles Clippers, agent libre restreint
- Scotty Pippen Jr., Los Angeles Lakers, agent libre restreint
- Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat, agent libre restreint
- Jamal Cain, Miami Heat, agent libre restreint
- Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat, agent libre restreint
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre non restreint
- A.J. Green, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre restreint
- Lindell Wigginton, Milwaukee Bucks, agent libre restreint
- Luka Garza, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre restreint
- Matt Ryan, Minnesota Timberwolves, agent libre restreint
- Miles McBride, New York Knicks, option d’équipe
- Trevor Keels, New York Knicks, agent libre restreint
- Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder, option d’équipe
- Olivier Sarr, Oklahoma City Thunder, agent libre non restreint
- Jared Butler, Oklahoma City Thunder, agent libre non restreint
- Michael Carter-Williams, Orlando Magic, option d’équipe
- Admiral Schofield, Orlando Magic, option d’équipe
- Louis King, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre restreint
- Mac McClung, Philadelphie 76ers, agent libre restreint
- Saben Lee, Phoenix Suns, agent libre restreint
- Ish Wainright, Phoenix Suns, option d’équipe
- Ibou Badji, Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre restreint
- John Butler Jr., Portland Trail Blazers, agent libre restreint
- Alex Len, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Matthew Dellavedova, Sacramento Kings, agent libre non restreint
- Kessler Edwards, Sacramento Kings, option d’équipe
- Neemias Queta, Sacramento Kings, agent libre restreint
- Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings, agent libre restreint
- Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre restreint
- Sandro Mamukelashvili, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre restreint
- Dominick Barlow, San Antonio Spurs, agent libre restreint
- Dalano Banton, Toronto Raptors, agent libre restreint
- Jeff Dowtin Jr., Toronto Raptors, agent libre restreint
- Ron Harper Jr., Toronto Raptors, agent libre restreint
- Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz, agent libre non restreint
- Juan Toscano-Anderson, Utah Jazz, agent libre non restreint
- Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz, option joueur
- Damian Jones, Utah Jazz, option joueur
- Johnny Juzang, Utah Jazz, agent libre restreint
- Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards, agent libre non restreint
- Quenton Jackson, Washington Wizards, agent libre restreint
- Jay Huff, Washington Wizards, agent libre restreint