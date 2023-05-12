Comme lors des Playoffs 2022 face aux Mavericks, les Suns ont été humiliés devant leur public dans un match à élimination cette nuit. Et forcément, la Twittosphère a profité de l’occasion pour chambrer les Cactus bien comme il faut. Petit florilège des meilleures réactions qu’on a pu trouver sur l’oiseau bleu après la défaite 100-125 de Phoenix face à Denver.

Suns in back-to-back elimination games 😳 pic.twitter.com/zzvCOJZLuV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2023

“Les Suns lors des deux derniers matchs à élimination”

The Phoenix Suns getting blown out in a must-win game at home? pic.twitter.com/ThlcKrukfH — RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 12, 2023

“Les Suns qui prennent une raclée à la maison dans un match à élimination ? Hey, j’ai déjà vu ça !”

Luka Doncic last year. Nikola Jokic this year. For the second year in a row, Devin Booker and the Suns go down in embarrassing fashion to a European superstar and his team 😬 pic.twitter.com/oIGtAn7HVd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

“Luka Doncic l’an passé. Nikola Jokic cette année. Pour la deuxième année consécutive, Devin Booker et les Suns tombent de façon embarrassante contre l’équipe d’une superstar européenne”

Nothing to see here… Just the co-owners of the Phoenix Suns franchise. pic.twitter.com/zxgEoq4GLV — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 12, 2023

“Rien à voir ici. Ce sont juste les co-propriétaires de la franchise des Phoenix Suns.”

SUNS ARE ELIMINATED FROM THE PLAYOFFS. Brutal end to KD’s roller coaster season 😬 pic.twitter.com/K2FHXR0jZW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2023

“Les Suns sont éliminés des Playoffs. Une fin brutale pour une saison en mode montagnes russes pour KD”

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker tonight… pic.twitter.com/vx81sV5Xtd — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 12, 2023

“Kevin Durant et Devin Booker ce soir : ‘je pensais vraiment que j’avais un jour de repos…'”

"You know how hyped I am." Reggie Bullock was trolling the Suns after their 30-point deficit at half 💀 (via Run Your Race Podcast, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/pcmGAVGSEK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2023

Reggie Bullock, dans l’équipe des Mavs qui a éliminé Phoenix l’an passé, trolle les Suns bien comme il faut avec Theo Pinson. “Vous savez à quel point je suis hypé.”

Suns after getting eliminated pic.twitter.com/31eP9Q5kxn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 12, 2023

“Les Suns après avoir été éliminés”

Déjà vu for the Suns 💀 pic.twitter.com/aUAfaEijJD — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 12, 2023

“Kevin Durant marque un gros shoot pour réduire l’écart à -27”