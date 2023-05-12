🚨 TESTE ICI LE NOUVEAU SITE TRASHTALK ! 🚨

Les meilleures réactions sur Twitter après l’élimination des Suns face aux Nuggets

Twitter est sans pitié avec les Suns.

Comme lors des Playoffs 2022 face aux Mavericks, les Suns ont été humiliés devant leur public dans un match à élimination cette nuit. Et forcément, la Twittosphère a profité de l’occasion pour chambrer les Cactus bien comme il faut. Petit florilège des meilleures réactions qu’on a pu trouver sur l’oiseau bleu après la défaite 100-125 de Phoenix face à Denver. 

“Les Suns lors des deux derniers matchs à élimination”

“Les Suns qui prennent une raclée à la maison dans un match à élimination ? Hey, j’ai déjà vu ça !”

“Luka Doncic l’an passé. Nikola Jokic cette année. Pour la deuxième année consécutive, Devin Booker et les Suns tombent de façon embarrassante contre l’équipe d’une superstar européenne”

“Rien à voir ici. Ce sont juste les co-propriétaires de la franchise des Phoenix Suns.”

“Les Suns sont éliminés des Playoffs. Une fin brutale pour une saison en mode montagnes russes pour KD”

“Kevin Durant et Devin Booker ce soir : ‘je pensais vraiment que j’avais un jour de repos…'”

Reggie Bullock, dans l’équipe des Mavs qui a éliminé Phoenix l’an passé, trolle les Suns bien comme il faut avec Theo Pinson. “Vous savez à quel point je suis hypé.”

“Les Suns après avoir été éliminés”

“Kevin Durant marque un gros shoot pour réduire l’écart à -27”

