TrashTalk Fantasy League : si faire un très gros score est drôle, alors Ja Morant a mangé un clown

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Ja Morant : 78 pts
– Kevin Durant : 57 pts
– Anthony Davis : 54 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/HZCsr2Yp2h
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 23, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #08#NBA pic.twitter.com/lwhsIngt7s
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 23, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #08
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 34.18 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/YMvXNu0mbr
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 23, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Knicks – Cavaliers
- 21h30 : Warriors – Kings
- 1h : Hawks – Celtics
- 3h30 : Wolves – Nuggets