TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle a fait bien plus que 6, mais pas beaucoup mieux que 7

Julius Randle

Oh le trublion.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 19h : Nets – Sixers
  • 21h30 : Clippers – Suns
  • 1h30 : Heat – Bucks
  • 4h : Lakers – Grizzlies
