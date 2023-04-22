TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle a fait bien plus que 6, mais pas beaucoup mieux que 7

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Anthony Edwards : 53 pts
– Trae Young : 52 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 46 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/tV1Yn9RbRg
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 22, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #07#NBA pic.twitter.com/vZgR2i9B3e
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 22, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #07
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 41.09 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/jk7i5ysVvE
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 22, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Nets – Sixers
- 21h30 : Clippers – Suns
- 1h30 : Heat – Bucks
- 4h : Lakers – Grizzlies