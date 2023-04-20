News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Karl-Anthony Towns a cuisiné un bon gratin à la carotte

carottes, TrashTalk Fantasy League

64 points pour ANT et 15 pour KAT, la carotte a le goût de seum ce matin.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

  • Anthony Edwards : 64 points
  • Jamal Murray : 59 points
  • Nikola Jokic et Xavier Tillman : 45 points

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Nets – Sixers
  • 4h : Warriors – Kings
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Suns
