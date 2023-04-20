C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
- Anthony Edwards : 64 points
- Jamal Murray : 59 points
- Nikola Jokic et Xavier Tillman : 45 points
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Final Scores LAL @ MEM #NBA pic.twitter.com/L5ffUflE9q
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 20, 2023
#TTFL Final Scores MIA @ MIL #NBA pic.twitter.com/iMGEtnxE1M
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 20, 2023
#TTFL Final Scores MIN @ DEN #NBA pic.twitter.com/EIJ6cz9S1l
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 20, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/YWxMm7D9z4
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 19, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Nets – Sixers
- 4h : Warriors – Kings
- 4h30 : Clippers – Suns