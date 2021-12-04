TrashTalk Fantasy League : une pensée pour les génies qui ont pris Karl-Anthony Towns, spoiler c’était pas une bonne idée

Conseils des experts

Ceux qui l’ont pris font la même tête ce matin.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Darius Garland : 58 points

– Mike Conley : 53 points

Jayson Tatum et Jarrett Allen : 52 points

Kevin Durant : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Anthony Davis : 47 points

– Joel Embiid : 46 points

– Brandon Ingram et Donovan Mitchell : 43 points

– Rudy Gobert : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Caris LeVert : 39 points

– Al Horford : 38 points

– Christian Wood et Draymond Green : 37 points

– Deandre Ayton : 36 points

– Duncan Robinson, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Domantas Sabonis, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Trae Young : 35 points

– James Harden, Mo Bamba, Royce O’Neale : 33 points

– Danilo Gallinari : 32 points

– Myles Turner, LeBron James, Willy Hernangomez, Gary Payton II, Jarred Vanderbilt : 31 points

John Collins, Cole Anthony, Dennis Schroder et Luke Kennard : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jonas Valanciunas : 28 points

Stephen Curry : 27 points

– Paul George : 26 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 25 points

– Luka Doncic, Tyler Herro et D’Angelo Russell : 24 points

Russell Westbrook : 22 points

Tyrese Maxey : 21 points

– Chris Paul : 20 points

– Anthony Edwards : 17 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jordan Poole : 15 points

Malcolm Brogdon : 14 points

– Evan Mobley : 12 points

– Clint Capela : 11 points

– Bradley Beal : 10 points

Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown et Jimmy Butler : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Knicks – Nuggets
  • 2h : Nets – Bulls
  • 2h : Bucks – Heat
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Spurs
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Blazers – Celtics
  • 4h : Kings – Clippers
