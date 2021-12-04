TrashTalk Fantasy League : une pensée pour les génies qui ont pris Karl-Anthony Towns, spoiler c’était pas une bonne idée

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Darius Garland : 58 points
– Mike Conley : 53 points
– Jayson Tatum et Jarrett Allen : 52 points
– Kevin Durant : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Anthony Davis : 47 points
– Joel Embiid : 46 points
– Brandon Ingram et Donovan Mitchell : 43 points
– Rudy Gobert : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Caris LeVert : 39 points
– Al Horford : 38 points
– Christian Wood et Draymond Green : 37 points
– Deandre Ayton : 36 points
– Duncan Robinson, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Domantas Sabonis, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Trae Young : 35 points
– James Harden, Mo Bamba, Royce O’Neale : 33 points
– Danilo Gallinari : 32 points
– Myles Turner, LeBron James, Willy Hernangomez, Gary Payton II, Jarred Vanderbilt : 31 points
– John Collins, Cole Anthony, Dennis Schroder et Luke Kennard : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jonas Valanciunas : 28 points
– Stephen Curry : 27 points
– Paul George : 26 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 25 points
– Luka Doncic, Tyler Herro et D’Angelo Russell : 24 points
– Russell Westbrook : 22 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 21 points
– Chris Paul : 20 points
– Anthony Edwards : 17 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jordan Poole : 15 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 14 points
– Evan Mobley : 12 points
– Clint Capela : 11 points
– Bradley Beal : 10 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown et Jimmy Butler : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 19h : Knicks – Nuggets
- 2h : Nets – Bulls
- 2h : Bucks – Heat
- 2h30 : Warriors – Spurs
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Grizzlies
- 4h : Blazers – Celtics
- 4h : Kings – Clippers