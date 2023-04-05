News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 95 points pour Joel Embiid, le Process a fait des heureux

Par
Publié le
Joel Embiid Sixers 28 février 2023

Joel Embiid, facile vainqueur du best pick de la nuit.

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Pacers – Knicks
  • 1h : Pistons – Nets
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Raptors
  • 2h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Kings
  • 4h : Clippers – Lakers
