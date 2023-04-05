C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 95 pts
– Donovan Mitchell : 65 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 58 pts
# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #25 | Pick #159
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #25 | Pick #159
➡️ Deck #25 | Pick #159
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 39.55 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pacers – Knicks
- 1h : Pistons – Nets
- 1h30 : Hawks – Wizards
- 1h30 : Bucks – Bulls
- 1h30 : Celtics – Raptors
- 2h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Kings
- 4h : Clippers – Lakers