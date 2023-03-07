C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 74 pts
– Tyrese Haliburton : 73 pts
– Donovan Mitchell : 52 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #131
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Pistons – Wizards
- 1h : Magic – Bucks
- 1h30 : Knicks – Hornets
- 1h30 : Wolves – Sixers
- 2h : Thunder – Warriors
- 2h : Rockets – Nets
- 2h30 : Mavs – Jazz
- 4h : Lakers – Grizzlies