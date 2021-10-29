TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid claque son top pick de la semaine, parce que la raquette des Pistons c’est de l’eau

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 54 points
– John Collins et Montrezl Harrell : 53 points
– Dejounte Murray : 44 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Ja Morant : 43 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Bradley Beal et Stephen Curry : 41 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 38 points
– Rudy Gobert : 37 points
– Zach LaVine : 36 points
– Kemba Walker : 35 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Tyrese Maxey : 34 points
– Julius Randle : 32 points
– Maxi Kleber : 31 points
– Jalen Brunson : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kyle Kuzma et Jakob Poeltl : 29 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 28 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic, Steven Adams et R.J. Barrett : 27 points
– Christian Wood et Kelly Olynyk : 26 points
– Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris, Draymond Green et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 25 points
– Trae Young : 24 points
– Saddiq Bey : 23 points
– Jerami Grant, Seth Curry et Cam Reddish : 21 points
– Joe Ingles et Andrew Wiggins : 18 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 17 points
– Clint Capela et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 16 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Derrick Rose : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– De’Andre Hunter : 13 points
– Keldon Johnson : 12 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 9 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 8 points
– Lonzo Ball et Jordan Poole : 7 points
– Jalen Green : 6 points
– Evan Fournier et Mike Conley : 5 points
– Andre Drummond : 3 points
– Ben Simmons, Kristaps Porzingis et Cade Cunningham : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Raptors – Magic
- 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
- 1h30 : Heat – Hornets
- 2h : Pelicans – Kings
- 4h : Nuggets – Mavericks
- 4h : Blazers – Clippers
- 4h30 : Lakers – Cavs