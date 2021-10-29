Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid claque son top pick de la semaine, parce que la raquette des Pistons c’est de l’eau

Par
Publié le
Joel Embiid 8 octobre 2021

Soirée plutôt calme en TrashTalk Fantasy League, à part si vous aviez misé sur le monstre de Philadelphie. Mais n’oubliez jamais, la TTFL est un marathon !

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 54 points

– John Collins et Montrezl Harrell : 53 points

– Dejounte Murray : 44 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Ja Morant : 43 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Bradley Beal et Stephen Curry : 41 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 38 points

– Rudy Gobert : 37 points

– Zach LaVine : 36 points

– Kemba Walker : 35 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Tyrese Maxey : 34 points

– Julius Randle : 32 points

– Maxi Kleber : 31 points

– Jalen Brunson : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kyle Kuzma et Jakob Poeltl : 29 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 28 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic, Steven Adams et R.J. Barrett : 27 points

– Christian Wood et Kelly Olynyk : 26 points

– Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris, Draymond Green et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 25 points

– Trae Young : 24 points

– Saddiq Bey : 23 points

– Jerami Grant, Seth Curry et Cam Reddish : 21 points

– Joe Ingles et Andrew Wiggins : 18 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 17 points

– Clint Capela et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 16 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Derrick Rose : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– De’Andre Hunter : 13 points

– Keldon Johnson : 12 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 9 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 8 points

– Lonzo Ball et Jordan Poole : 7 points

– Jalen Green : 6 points

– Evan Fournier et Mike Conley : 5 points

– Andre Drummond : 3 points

– Ben Simmons, Kristaps Porzingis et Cade Cunningham : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Raptors – Magic
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Heat – Hornets
  • 2h : Pelicans – Kings
  • 4h : Nuggets – Mavericks
  • 4h : Blazers – Clippers
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Cavs
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top