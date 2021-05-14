TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid est passé en mode Joel 1 Bide, ce sont des choses qui arrivent

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 78 points
– Damian Lillard : 62 points
– Stanley Johnson : 57 points
– Nikola Jokic : 56 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 53 points
– Justin James : 49 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 48 points
– Anthony Edwards : 47 points
– Alec Burks : 46 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul et Justin Holiday : 44 points
– Bam Adebayo et Mikal Bridges : 43 points
– Jrue Holiday et Cameron Payne : 42 points
– Julius Randle : 41 points
– Jimmy Butler : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– LaMelo Ball : 39 points
– R.J. Barrett et Dillon Brooks : 38 points
– C.J. McCollum : 37 points
– T.J. McConnell et Lauri Markkanen : 36 points
– Kyle Anderson : 34 points
– Khris Middleton, Zach LaVine et Coby White : 32 points
– Brook Lopez : 31 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Clint Capela : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Nikola Vucevic : 28 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 27 points
– Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro et Tobias Harris : 26 points
– Paul George : 25 points
– Trae Young : 23 points
– Cole Anthony : 22 points
– John Collins, Jaren Jackson Jr. et D’Angelo Russell : 19 points
– Buddy Hield et Devin Booker : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Domantas Sabonis : 17 points
– Ben Simmons, Jusuf Nurkic et Ja Morant : 16 points
– Terry Rozier et Richaun Holmes : 8 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 5 points
– Joel Embiid : 1 point
– Derrick Rose, Deandre Ayton, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry et Pasacl Siakam : 0 point
– Immanuel Quickley : – 7 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Cavs
- 2h : Pistons – Nuggets
- 2h : Sixers – Magic
- 2h : Thunder – Jazz
- 3h : Mavs – Raptors
- 3h : Rockets – Clippers
- 3h : Grizzlies – Kings
- 3h30 : Warriors – Pelicans