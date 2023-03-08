TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle vous donne 15 bonnes raisons de ne pas se lever aujourd’hui

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 68 pts
– Anthony Davis : 60 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #21 | Pick #132
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hawks – Wizards
- 1h30 : Blazers – Celtics
- 1h30 : Cavaliers – Heat
- 1h30 : Mavs – Pelicans
- 3h : Bulls – Nuggets
- 3h : Thunder – Suns
- 4h : Raptors – Clippers