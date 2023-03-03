Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 9 points pour Paul George, c’est donc ça le mode carotte P ?

Paul George Russell Westbrook Clippers 3 mars 2023

Paul George a la tête des mauvais jours, comme ses fans en TTFL.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Hornets – Magic
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Nets
  • 2h : Heat – Knicks
  • 2h : Bulls – Suns
  • 2h : Thunder – Jazz
  • 4h : Warriors – Pelicans
  • 4h : Nuggets – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Kings – Clippers
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Wolves
