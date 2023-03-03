C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Luka Doncic : 66 pts
– Kyrie Irving : 65 pts
– Jakob Poeltl : 58 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/VTFmD02NGv
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 3, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #127#NBA pic.twitter.com/l0S9TWHANG
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 3, 2023
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #127
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 35.73 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/HtcA52NDRO
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) March 3, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hornets – Magic
- 1h30 : Hawks – Blazers
- 1h30 : Celtics – Nets
- 2h : Heat – Knicks
- 2h : Bulls – Suns
- 2h : Thunder – Jazz
- 4h : Warriors – Pelicans
- 4h : Nuggets – Grizzlies
- 4h : Kings – Clippers
- 4h30 : Lakers – Wolves