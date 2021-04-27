TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George en leader de la confrérie des carottes, le réveil sera rude pour pas mal d’entre vous

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan : 61 points
– Jimmy Butler : 58 points
– Bradley Beal : 53 points
– Nikola Jokic : 51 points
– Dejounte Murray et Daniel Theis : 50 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 48 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 45 points
– Ja Morant : 43 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Richaun Holmes et Bam Adebayo : 42 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Malachi Flynn : 39 points
– Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Mike Conley et Devin Booker : 38 points
– Alex Len : 36 points
– Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns et Derrick Rose : 35 points
– Joel Embiid, Keldon Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Harrison Barnes et Pascal Siakam : 34 points
– Zion Williamson et Montrezl Harrell : 33 points
– Dennis Schroder et Ty Jerome : 32 points
– Andre Drummond et Terance Mann : 31 points
– Brandon Ingram : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Luka Doncic, John Collins et OG Anunoby : 29 points
– Kyle Lowry : 18 points
– Jarrett Allen et Deandre Ayton : 27 points
– Ben Simmons et Buddy Hield : 26 points
– Anthony Davis, Clint Capela et Kyle Kuzma : 25 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Julius Randle et Jerami Grant : 23 points
– Tobias Harris et Coby White : 21 points
– Darius Garland et Tyrese Haliburton : 19 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 16 points
– R.J. Barrett : 15 points
– Fred VanVleet et Anthony Edwards : 13 points
– Daniel Gafford : 12 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 10 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 9 points
– Paul George : 5 points
– Joe Ingles : 3 points
– Trae Young, Collin Sexton, Kristaps Porzingis, De’Aaron Fox et Donovan Mitchell : 0 point
– Bojan Bogdanovic : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Celtics – Thunder
- 1h : Hornets – Bucks
- 1h : Pacers – Blazers
- 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
- 3h : Rockets – Wolves
- 3h30 : Warriors – Mavericks