TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George en leader de la confrérie des carottes, le réveil sera rude pour pas mal d’entre vous

carottes

Paul George a entrainé Julius Randle à la plantation de carottes, en espérant que ce dernier n’y prenne pas ses habitudes.

 Source image : blog.educspro.com

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– DeMar DeRozan : 61 points

– Jimmy Butler : 58 points

– Bradley Beal : 53 points

– Nikola Jokic : 51 points

– Dejounte Murray et Daniel Theis : 50 points

– Michael Porter Jr. : 48 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 45 points

– Ja Morant : 43 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Richaun Holmes et Bam Adebayo : 42 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Malachi Flynn : 39 points

– Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Mike Conley et Devin Booker : 38 points

– Alex Len : 36 points

– Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns et Derrick Rose : 35 points

– Joel Embiid, Keldon Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Harrison Barnes et Pascal Siakam : 34 points

– Zion Williamson et Montrezl Harrell : 33 points

– Dennis Schroder et Ty Jerome : 32 points

– Andre Drummond et Terance Mann : 31 points

– Brandon Ingram : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Luka Doncic, John Collins et OG Anunoby : 29 points

– Kyle Lowry : 18 points

– Jarrett Allen et Deandre Ayton : 27 points

– Ben Simmons et Buddy Hield : 26 points

– Anthony Davis, Clint Capela et Kyle Kuzma : 25 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle et Jerami Grant : 23 points

– Tobias Harris et Coby White : 21 points

– Darius Garland et Tyrese Haliburton : 19 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 16 points

– R.J. Barrett : 15 points

– Fred VanVleet et Anthony Edwards : 13 points

– Daniel Gafford : 12 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 10 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 9 points

– Paul George : 5 points

– Joe Ingles : 3 points

– Trae Young, Collin Sexton, Kristaps Porzingis, De’Aaron Fox et Donovan Mitchell : 0 point

– Bojan Bogdanovic : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Celtics – Thunder
  • 1h : Hornets – Bucks
  • 1h : Pacers – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Nets
  • 3h : Rockets – Wolves
  • 3h30 : Warriors – Mavericks
