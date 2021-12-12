Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : ne donnez jamais un rendez-vous à Paul George, il vous posera un lapin

Paul George jacuzzi nike pacers trashtalk fantasy league

Tranquilou loin des parquets.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Jokic : 67 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Zach LaVine : 49 points

– Jarrett Allen : 45 points

– Joel Embiid : 44 points

– Rudy Gobert : 42 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Kyle Lowry : 38 points

– Christian Wood : 36 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 34 points

– Cole Anthony et Evan Mobley : 33 points

– Jordan Poole : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Darius Garland et Reggie Jackson : 28 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 27 points

– Bradley Beal : 26 points

– Desmond Bane : 21 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 17 points

– De’Aaron Fox et Tyler Herro : 16 points

– Stephen Curry et Seth Curry : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Nikola Vucevic et Derrick White : 11 points

– Dejounte Murray : 9 points

 Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Bam Adebayo et Jimmy Butler : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Knicks – Bucks
  • 0h : Pistons – Nets
  • 1h : Thunder – Mavericks
  • 1h : Spurs – Pelicans
  • 3h : Blazers – Wolves
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Magic
