TrashTalk Fantasy League : ne donnez jamais un rendez-vous à Paul George, il vous posera un lapin

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Jokic : 67 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Zach LaVine : 49 points
– Jarrett Allen : 45 points
– Joel Embiid : 44 points
– Rudy Gobert : 42 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Kyle Lowry : 38 points
– Christian Wood : 36 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 34 points
– Cole Anthony et Evan Mobley : 33 points
– Jordan Poole : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Darius Garland et Reggie Jackson : 28 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 27 points
– Bradley Beal : 26 points
– Desmond Bane : 21 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 17 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Tyler Herro : 16 points
– Stephen Curry et Seth Curry : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Nikola Vucevic et Derrick White : 11 points
– Dejounte Murray : 9 points
– Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Bam Adebayo et Jimmy Butler : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 18h : Knicks – Bucks
- 0h : Pistons – Nets
- 1h : Thunder – Mavericks
- 1h : Spurs – Pelicans
- 3h : Blazers – Wolves
- 3h30 : Lakers – Magic