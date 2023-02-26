C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Joel Embiid : 76 pts
– Pascal Siakam : 53 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 51 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/uo07YQ6KWV
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #122#NBA pic.twitter.com/8DtYGo0lSh
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #122
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 39.5 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/LlVCrjFwWc
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Bucks – Suns
- 21h : Hawks – Nets
- 21h30 : Bulls – Wizards
- 21h30 : Mavs – Lakers
- 0h : Cavaliers – Raptors
- 1h : Thunder – Kings
- 1h30 : Warriors – Wolves
- 3h : Blazers – Rockets
- 4h : Nuggets – Clippers