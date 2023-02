Average Ticket Price for the Lakers next 4 games.

Lakers vs Pacers : $338

Lakers vs Pelicans: $300

Lakers vs Thunders : $1075

Lakers vs Bucks: $1231

Lebron James need 89 pts to pass the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the #NBA all time scoring leader#Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/kMFcrC6Uu3

— Bossou (@wilnerboss) February 1, 2023