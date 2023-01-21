C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Kyrie Irving : 78 pts
– Kawhi Leonard : 64 pts
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/vvzyO4ZYav
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 21, 2023
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #92#NBA pic.twitter.com/gbRAKgkPCs
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 21, 2023
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #92
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 34.47 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/iXAVLqvZ9C
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) January 21, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 23h : Raptors – Celtics
- 1h : Wizards – Magic
- 1h30 : Hawks – Hornets
- 1h30 : Cavaliers – Bucks
- 2h : Wolves – Rockets
- 3 : Suns – Pacers
- 4h : Kings – Sixers