Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : comme ceux qui l’ont pick, Ja Morant a fait n’importe quoi

Par
Publié le
Ja Morant 28 décembre 2022

Son « plus nul match » dirait Jourdren.

 Source Image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 23h : Raptors – Celtics
  • 1h : Wizards – Magic
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Cavaliers – Bucks
  • 2h : Wolves – Rockets
  • 3 : Suns – Pacers
  • 4h : Kings – Sixers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top