C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jaylen Brown : 68 pts
– Domantas Sabonis : 55 pts
– Jalen Brunson : 53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/MtLEpBpKgS
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #83#NBA pic.twitter.com/DJ9gosYqXG
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #13 | Pick #83
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 36.34 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/581KyU4Xgy
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Sixers – Thunder
- 1h30 : Raptors – Hornets
- 1h30 : Nets – Celtics
- 1h30 : Heat – Bucks
- 4h : Blazers – Cavs
- 4h : Lakers – Mavs