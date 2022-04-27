C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Mikal Bridges, De’Andre Hunter : 56 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 50 points
– Ja Morant : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Brandon Clarke : 42 points
– Chris Paul, Bam Adebayo : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points
– Desmond Bane : 33 points
– Victor Oladipo : 32 points
– Deandre Ayton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– C.J. McCollum : 25 points
– Brandon Ingram : 23 points
– Tyler Herro : 21 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 19 points
– Cameron Payne : 18 points
– Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 17 points
– Kevin Huerter, Cameron Johnson : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Larry Nance Jr. : 12 points
– Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari : 11 points
– Malik Beasley, Clint Capela : 10 points
– Herbert Jones : 8 points
– John Collins : 4 points
– Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker, Bogdan Bogdanovic : 0 point
– Dillon Brooks : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Bucks – Bulls
- 4h : Warriors – Nuggets