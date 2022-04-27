Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 33 points d’écart entre Karl-Anthony Towns et Anthony Edwards, fallait pas se tromper de louveteau

Par
Publié le
Loup, Wolves TrashTalk Fantasy League

Un super pick et deux belles carottes chez les Wolves.

Source image : pratique.fr

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Mikal Bridges, De’Andre Hunter : 56 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 50 points

– Ja Morant : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Brandon Clarke : 42 points

– Chris Paul, Bam Adebayo : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points

– Desmond Bane : 33 points

– Victor Oladipo : 32 points

– Deandre Ayton : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– C.J. McCollum : 25 points

– Brandon Ingram : 23 points

– Tyler Herro : 21 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 19 points

– Cameron Payne : 18 points

– Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 17 points

– Kevin Huerter, Cameron Johnson : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Larry Nance Jr. : 12 points

– Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari : 11 points

– Malik Beasley, Clint Capela : 10 points

– Herbert Jones : 8 points

– John Collins : 4 points

– Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker, Bogdan Bogdanovic : 0 point

– Dillon Brooks : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Bucks – Bulls
  • 4h : Warriors – Nuggets
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top