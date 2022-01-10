TrashTalk Fantasy League : Karl-Anthony Towns a ratatiné les Rockets, Karl-Anthony Towns les a transformé en roquette

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 66 points
– LeBron James : 63 points
– Pascal Siakam : 55 points
– Jarred Vanderbilt : 51 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Anfernee Simons et Terrence Ross : 46 points
– Nikola Jokic et James Harden : 44 points
– Kevin Durant et Jonas Valanciunas : 42 points
– Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. et D’Angelo Russell : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane et Christian Wood : 37 points
– Fred VanVleet et Jusuf Nurkic : 36 points
– Nic Claxton et Austin Rivers : 35 points
– Stephen Curry et Amir Coffey : 34 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 33 points
– Dejounte Murray, Kyle Anderson et Josh Green : 32 points
– Jalen Brunson et Lonnie Walker IV : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tyrese Haliburton et Jakob Poeltl : 29 points
– Ja Morant : 27 points
– Anthony Edwards : 26 points
– Bradley Beal : 25 points
– Josh Giddey et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 24 points
– Franz Wagner et Harrison Barnes : 23 points
– Trae Young et Jarrett Allen : 22 points
– Eric Bledsoe et Lonzo Ball : 21 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 19 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie et Will Barton : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Zach LaVine et Chris Boucher : 16 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Marcus Morris : 15 points
– Klay Thompson et Terance Mann : 14 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Russell Westbrook, Evan Mobley, John Collins, Kevin Porter Jr. et OG Anunoby : 13 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Talen Horton-Tucker et Reggie Jackson : 12 points
– Cole Anthony et Patty Mills : 11 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Buddy Hield : 10 points
– Jalen Green et Devonte’ Graham : 8 points
– Malik Monk : 7 points
– Scottie Barnes : 6 points
– Darius Garland et Carmelo Anthony : 3 points
– Aaron Gordon : 1 point
– Clint Capela, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Richaun Holmes, Gary Trent Jr., Damian Lillard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Montrezl Harrell, C.J. McCollum, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Keldon Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge et Derrick White : 0 point
– Kevin Love : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Bucks
- 1h : Pistons – Jazz
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pacers
- 1h30 : Knicks – Spurs
- 2h : Rockets – Sixers
- 4h : Kings – Cavs
- 4h : Blazers – Nets