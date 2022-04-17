C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Tyrese Maxey : 58 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 52 points
– Anthony Edwards : 51 points
– Ja Morant : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Tobias Harris : 48 points
– Jordan Poole : 45 points
– James Harden : 43 points
– Pascal Siakam : 42 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 41 points
– Joel Embiid et Scottie Barnes : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Jokic : 37 points
– Draymond Green et Will Barton : 35 points
– Jaden McDaniels : 33 points
– Brandon Clarke : 32 points
– Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson et Malik Beasley : 31 points
– OG Anunoby et Andrew Wiggins : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Dillon Brooks : 29 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 28 points
– Rudy Gobert et Dorian Finney-Smith : 27 points
– Stephen Curry : 23 points
– Klay Thompson : 20 points
– Mike Conley : 19 points
– Desmond Bane : 18 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 17 points
– Monte Morris : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 15 points
– Dwight Powell : 12 points
– Jordan Clarkson et Bones Hyland : 9 points
– Aaron Gordon : 7 points
– Steven Adams et Gary Trent Jr. : 5 points
– Luka Doncic : 0 point
– Danny Green : – 4 points
- 19h : Heat – Hawks
- 21h30 : Celtics – Nets
- 0h30 : Bucks – Bulls
- 3h : Suns – Pels