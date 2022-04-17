Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : cette première nuit nous apprend donc que Nikola Jokic n’est pas un joueur de Playoffs

Par
Publié le
Nikola Jokic 9 février 2022

Oh le coquin, il a bousillé notre TTFL dès le premier soir.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Tyrese Maxey : 58 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 52 points

– Anthony Edwards : 51 points

– Ja Morant : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Tobias Harris : 48 points

– Jordan Poole : 45 points

– James Harden : 43 points

– Pascal Siakam : 42 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 41 points

– Joel Embiid et Scottie Barnes : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Jokic : 37 points

– Draymond Green et Will Barton : 35 points

– Jaden McDaniels : 33 points

– Brandon Clarke : 32 points

– Fred VanVleet, Jalen Brunson et Malik Beasley : 31 points

– OG Anunoby et Andrew Wiggins : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Dillon Brooks : 29 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 28 points

– Rudy Gobert et Dorian Finney-Smith : 27 points

– Stephen Curry : 23 points

– Klay Thompson : 20 points

– Mike Conley : 19 points

– Desmond Bane : 18 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 17 points

– Monte Morris : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 15 points

– Dwight Powell : 12 points

– Jordan Clarkson et Bones Hyland : 9 points

– Aaron Gordon : 7 points

– Steven Adams et Gary Trent Jr. : 5 points

– Luka Doncic : 0 point

– Danny Green : – 4 points

  • 19h : Heat – Hawks
  • 21h30 : Celtics – Nets
  • 0h30 : Bucks – Bulls
  • 3h : Suns – Pels
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top