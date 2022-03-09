Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : un Kevin Durant à 18 points, c’est 34% de la TTFL qui mange un légume orange au réveil

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League 29 novembre 2021

Oh la carotte de Kevin Durant, on l’attendait pas celle-là.

Source image : Youtube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kyrie Irving : 84 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 72 points

– Darius Garland : 67 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 65 points

– C.J. McCollum : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Ja Morant, Terry Rozier : 49 points

– Evan Mobley : 47 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 44 points

– Andre Drummond : 41 points

– Deandre Ayton, Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, Jonathan Kuminga : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Cameron Payne, Miles Bridges : 36 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 35 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Bruce Brown : 34 points

– Desmond Bane : 33 points

– Lauri Markkanen, Willy Hernangomez : 32 points

– Buddy Hield, Jordan Poole : 31 points

– Goga Bitadze : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– LaMelo Ball : 29 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins : 23 points

– Stephen Curry : 22 points

– Jrue Holiday : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Malcolm Brogdon : 19 points

– Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson : 18 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 8 points

– Kevin Love : 5 points

– Reggie Jackson : 1 points

– Brandon Ingram, Draymond Green, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Jarrett Allen : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Bulls
  • 1h : Hornets – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Heat – Suns
  • 2h : Bucks – Hawks
  • 2h : Wolves – Thunder
  • 2h : Pelicans – Magic
  • 2h : Rockets – Lakers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Raptors
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Knicks
  • 4h : Jazz – Blazers
  • 4h : Kings – Nuggets
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Wizards
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top