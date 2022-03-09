TrashTalk Fantasy League : un Kevin Durant à 18 points, c’est 34% de la TTFL qui mange un légume orange au réveil

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kyrie Irving : 84 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 72 points
– Darius Garland : 67 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 65 points
– C.J. McCollum : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Ja Morant, Terry Rozier : 49 points
– Evan Mobley : 47 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 44 points
– Andre Drummond : 41 points
– Deandre Ayton, Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, Jonathan Kuminga : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Cameron Payne, Miles Bridges : 36 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 35 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Bruce Brown : 34 points
– Desmond Bane : 33 points
– Lauri Markkanen, Willy Hernangomez : 32 points
– Buddy Hield, Jordan Poole : 31 points
– Goga Bitadze : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– LaMelo Ball : 29 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins : 23 points
– Stephen Curry : 22 points
– Jrue Holiday : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malcolm Brogdon : 19 points
– Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson : 18 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 8 points
– Kevin Love : 5 points
– Reggie Jackson : 1 points
– Brandon Ingram, Draymond Green, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Jarrett Allen : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Bulls
- 1h : Hornets – Celtics
- 1h30 : Heat – Suns
- 2h : Bucks – Hawks
- 2h : Wolves – Thunder
- 2h : Pelicans – Magic
- 2h : Rockets – Lakers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Raptors
- 2h30 : Mavs – Knicks
- 4h : Jazz – Blazers
- 4h : Kings – Nuggets
- 4h30 : Clippers – Wizards