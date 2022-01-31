Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Denver a tabassé les Bucks, Chris Paul a enchanté les Suns et Cade a Cunninghamé les Cavs

Par
Publié le
Nuggets 31 janvier 2022

On est presque sûr que ce mec n’attend pas Rafael Nadal.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Huit matchs la nuit passée pour finir la semaine en NBA, et de… drôles de résultats. Partout. Car si vous trouvez ça normal de voir le Magic et les Pistons s’imposer le même soir et les champions en titre en prendre presque 40 on ne peut plus rien pour vous. Allez zou, envoyez le – drôle de – résumé de la nuit en NBA !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Trae Young s’en est donné à cœur joie face à la éfense des Lakers, et il n’y a aucune faute dans cette phrase. 36/5/12 pour Ice Trae, le franchise player adverse (Malik Monk) n’a rien pu faire.
  • Les Clippers ont disposé tranquillement des Hornets grâce notamment à l’apport du rookie Brandon Boston Jr., qui est donc officiellement l’un des meilleurs joueurs de la Ligue mais uniquement le dimanche. Hashtag Michel Drucker.
  • Nicolas Batum n’a pas joué car il avait mal au dos.
  • Le Big Three des Bulls a planté quasiment 70 pions et il a trouvé de beaux assistants avec Ayo Dosunmu et Javonte Green.
  • Les Blazers ont pris 130 pions et c’est le tarif habituel.
  • Cade Cunningham a planté deux énormes tirs dans le money time et a validé son deuxième triple-double en carrière (19/10/10) et les Pistons ont étonnamment battu Cleveland.
  • Des Cavs qui loupent une belle occasion de se rapprocher de la première place à l’Est, cette phrase existe vraiment.
  • Coup dans l’eau des Mavs face au Magic de Chuma Okeke, malgré un gros 34/12/11 de Luka Doncic, cette phrase existe également.
  • On attendait un choc entre Giannis Antetokounmpo et Nikola Jokic et on a surtout eu droit à un choke des Bucks. 18/9/15/3 pour le Joker, 36 points dans la ganache pour les Bucks mais ça ne les a pas empêché d’avoir le sourire à la fin du match. Les petits plaisirs de la saison régulière.
  • Toujours privés de Donovan Mitchell et Rudy Gobert, le Jazz a pris l’eau face aux Wolves et a peut-être perdu Joe Ingles pour un bon moment, peut-être même pour toujours avec la trade deadline qui se rapproche.
  • Minnesota en a en tout cas profité, et le duo Karl-Anthony Towns / Jaden McDaniels s’est gavé comme dans un buffet à volonté.
  • Les Suns terminent leur mois de janvier avec un bilan de 13-1, après avoir fini novembre en 16-0. Le héros de la soirée face aux Spurs ? Chris Paul, qui a lâché 20 points, 8 rebonds et DIX-NEUF passes dans le plus grand des calmes.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 31 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Pelicans
  • 1h : Pacers – Clippers
  • 1h : Sixers – Grizzlies
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Heat
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Kings
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Raptors
  • 2h : Rockets – Warriors
  • 2h : Thunder – Blazers
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top