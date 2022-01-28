Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ça jouait cette nuit, mais la grosse info c’est évidemment qu’Andrew Wiggins est un All-Star titulaire

Deux petits matchs cette nuit mais deux belles affiches, et surtout… l’annonce en préambule de la soirée des starters du prochain All-Star Game de Cleveland. On débriefe ? Allez, on débriefe.
# Les résultats de la nuit
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les titulaires du All-Star Game ont été annoncés à l’Est comme à l’Ouest.
- Ja Morant et… Andrew Wiggins sont les deux petots nouveaux de la bande à l’Ouest.
- A l’Est peu de surprise, Trae Young a choppé le spot le plus disputé aux côtés des intouchables.
- LeBron James était absent pour le choc à Philadelphie mais Anthony Davis en a profité pour préchauffer un peu plus.
- Il a relativement bien tenu Joel Embiid, limité à moins de 30 points pour la deuxième fois seulement en 2022, et il a fait son match en attaque (31 points à 14/21).
- Malheureusement pour les Lakers, Joel Embiid possède ce que l’équipe de Frank Vogel n’a pas, un collectif, et au final les Sixers se sont imposés assez facilement.
- Karl-Anthony Towns s’est amusé dans la raquette des Warriors mais les Splash Bros étaient en mode Splash Bros et Jordan Poole les a même rejoint en milieu de soirée.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar Starters Pool!@KingJames (Captain)@StephenCurry30
Nikola Jokic@JaMorant @22wiggins pic.twitter.com/V1mYl1v1j3
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
The Eastern Conference #NBAAllStar Starters Pool! @KDTrey5 (Captain)@Giannis_An34@DeMar_DeRozan @JoelEmbiid@TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/xeHV7fHWt5
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Melo shoots over 3 defenders to beat the shot clock 🏀
Watch the @Lakers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/oX4dsIn6ky
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
AD is feeling it!
He’s up to 20 points in the first half for the @Lakers on TNT pic.twitter.com/JgNpiUBt6Q
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Joel dimes it through-the-legs of the defender to find Thybulle for the dunk.
Watch the @sixers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/yKjTDFzvhn
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
A look at Anthony Davis knocking down a TOUGH step-back via our #PhantomCam
AD has 23 points (10-13 FGM) for the @Lakers on TNT pic.twitter.com/2WT1F1ZWzJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Matisse Thybulle breaks up the pass and throws it down for the @sixers!
Live Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/cDm5Mjbm6u
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Matisse Thybulle rises up to pick off his 4th steal of the night. 🆙
@Sixers/Lakers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/B3ENhLCz5B
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Another look at Thybulle’s acrobatic steal for the @sixers pic.twitter.com/6gpoTe6O52
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Austin Reaves finds AD with an underhand dime!
Anthony Davis has 31 PTS for the @Lakers on TNT 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3SOOt3wKsL
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined for 49 points as the @sixers win their 3rd straight game! 🔥@JoelEmbiid: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK@Tobias31: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/o4C4O6hGBt
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
🎯 Steph Curry from DEEP!
The Splash Bros are in action for the @warriors on TNT! pic.twitter.com/nFuwe4KCXO
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
💧 Splash Bros. 💧
Steph finds Klay for the triple on TNT pic.twitter.com/hKdqcrgdt0
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Stephen Curry stops and pops to knock down the three ball!
The @warriors are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/LMJE6aWbov
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Ball movement ➕ Player movement
The @warriors are in sync on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3T6HIElIP5
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
23 PTS for KAT in just the first half!@Timberwolves: 61@warriors: 57
HALFTIME on TNT pic.twitter.com/KvXvRTNTdZ
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
This and-1 bucket by Steph is just ridiculous 😮
The @warriors are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/PkZcXKPjB9
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
😅 Steph’s reaction to hitting this three-pointer! pic.twitter.com/3uDvRBHYlP
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Karl-Anthony Towns (25 PTS) whips a BEAUTIFUL one-handed no look pass to McDaniels for 3 ✨
Watch Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/pO7VVrmvDe
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Stephen Curry (4-6 3PM) falls down and then rises to knockdown the three ball!
Watch the @warriors on TNT pic.twitter.com/d1zfyhEnsX
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
🔥 Klay Thompson takes it to the rack for his 20th point of the night!
Klay Thompson is 8-14 from the field on TNT pic.twitter.com/oRfF7tpabx
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
« How did he get this off? »
Jordan Poole knocks down a TOUGH 3 for @warriors on TNT. pic.twitter.com/YOjyYJmVFZ
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
« First one to the floor gets the ball »
Jarred Vanderbilt hustles for the steal and gets an assist from the floor!
4th quarter action on TNT. pic.twitter.com/Czk7qcBxUL
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
🔥 A new season-high for Klay Thompson, 23 PTS (5-9 3PM)!
Watch Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/5NjJTzqG9T
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Joel Embiid logs his 16th straight 25+ point game to power the @sixers to victory at home!
Tobias Harris: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL
Anthony Davis: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/A8MdVvvcRj
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Pistons
- 1h : Hawks – Celtics
- 1h30 : Hornets – Lakers
- 2h : Pelicans – Nuggets
- 2h : Heat – Clippers
- 2h : Rockets – Blazers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Jazz
- 2h : Thunder – Pacers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
- 3h : Suns – Wolves
- 4h : Bucks – Knicks