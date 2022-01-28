Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ça jouait cette nuit, mais la grosse info c’est évidemment qu’Andrew Wiggins est un All-Star titulaire

Deux petits matchs cette nuit mais deux belles affiches, et surtout… l’annonce en préambule de la soirée des starters du prochain All-Star Game de Cleveland. On débriefe ? Allez, on débriefe.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Sixers – Lakers : 105-87

Warriors – Wolves : 124-115

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Melo shoots over 3 defenders to beat the shot clock 🏀 Watch the @Lakers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/oX4dsIn6ky — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

AD is feeling it! He’s up to 20 points in the first half for the @Lakers on TNT pic.twitter.com/JgNpiUBt6Q — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Joel dimes it through-the-legs of the defender to find Thybulle for the dunk. Watch the @sixers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/yKjTDFzvhn — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

A look at Anthony Davis knocking down a TOUGH step-back via our #PhantomCam AD has 23 points (10-13 FGM) for the @Lakers on TNT pic.twitter.com/2WT1F1ZWzJ — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Matisse Thybulle breaks up the pass and throws it down for the @sixers! Live Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/cDm5Mjbm6u — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Matisse Thybulle rises up to pick off his 4th steal of the night. 🆙 @Sixers/Lakers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/B3ENhLCz5B — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Another look at Thybulle’s acrobatic steal for the @sixers pic.twitter.com/6gpoTe6O52 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Austin Reaves finds AD with an underhand dime! Anthony Davis has 31 PTS for the @Lakers on TNT 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3SOOt3wKsL — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined for 49 points as the @sixers win their 3rd straight game! 🔥@JoelEmbiid: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK@Tobias31: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/o4C4O6hGBt — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

🎯 Steph Curry from DEEP! The Splash Bros are in action for the @warriors on TNT! pic.twitter.com/nFuwe4KCXO — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

💧 Splash Bros. 💧 Steph finds Klay for the triple on TNT pic.twitter.com/hKdqcrgdt0 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Stephen Curry stops and pops to knock down the three ball! The @warriors are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/LMJE6aWbov — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Ball movement ➕ Player movement The @warriors are in sync on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3T6HIElIP5 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

23 PTS for KAT in just the first half!@Timberwolves: 61@warriors: 57 HALFTIME on TNT pic.twitter.com/KvXvRTNTdZ — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

This and-1 bucket by Steph is just ridiculous 😮 The @warriors are live on TNT pic.twitter.com/PkZcXKPjB9 — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

😅 Steph’s reaction to hitting this three-pointer! pic.twitter.com/3uDvRBHYlP — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns (25 PTS) whips a BEAUTIFUL one-handed no look pass to McDaniels for 3 ✨ Watch Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/pO7VVrmvDe — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Stephen Curry (4-6 3PM) falls down and then rises to knockdown the three ball! Watch the @warriors on TNT pic.twitter.com/d1zfyhEnsX — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

🔥 Klay Thompson takes it to the rack for his 20th point of the night! Klay Thompson is 8-14 from the field on TNT pic.twitter.com/oRfF7tpabx — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

« How did he get this off? » Jordan Poole knocks down a TOUGH 3 for @warriors on TNT. pic.twitter.com/YOjyYJmVFZ — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

« First one to the floor gets the ball » Jarred Vanderbilt hustles for the steal and gets an assist from the floor! 4th quarter action on TNT. pic.twitter.com/Czk7qcBxUL — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

🔥 A new season-high for Klay Thompson, 23 PTS (5-9 3PM)! Watch Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/5NjJTzqG9T — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Joel Embiid logs his 16th straight 25+ point game to power the @sixers to victory at home! Tobias Harris: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL

Anthony Davis: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/A8MdVvvcRj — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir