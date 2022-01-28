Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : ça jouait cette nuit, mais la grosse info c’est évidemment qu’Andrew Wiggins est un All-Star titulaire

Par
Publié le
Andrew Wiggins 28 janvier 2022

Andrew Wiggins a battu ses anciens teammates le soir de sa nomination dans le cinq de départ du All-Star Game. La-ba-na-ne.

 Source image : YouTube

Deux petits matchs cette nuit mais deux belles affiches, et surtout… l’annonce en préambule de la soirée des starters du prochain All-Star Game de Cleveland. On débriefe ? Allez, on débriefe.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 28 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Pistons
  • 1h : Hawks – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Hornets – Lakers
  • 2h : Pelicans – Nuggets
  • 2h : Heat – Clippers
  • 2h : Rockets – Blazers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Jazz
  • 2h : Thunder – Pacers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
  • 3h : Suns – Wolves
  • 4h : Bucks – Knicks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top