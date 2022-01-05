Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : LeBron James tout en contrôle face aux Kings, le contraire eût été étonnant

Par
Publié le
LeBron James 5 janvier 2021

Une fin de match un peu gâchée par les arbitres mais un constat implacable : LeBron James est dans la forme de sa vie… et ça fait 19 ans que ça dure.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Cinq matchs seulement cette nuit en NBA mais tout de même quelques histoires à raconter. De Ja Morant, plus bouillant que jamais, à LeBron James, dans son prime depuis deux décennies, on fait le tour de l’actu de la nuit, avec le sourire et avec un double-expresso. Envoyez le résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 5 janvier 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Pistons
  • 1h : Magic – Pistons
  • 1h : Wizards – Rockets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Pacers – Nets
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Warriors
  • 2h : Bucks – Raptors
  • 2h : Wolves – Thunder
  • 4h : Nuggets – Jazz
  • 4h : Blazers – Heat
  • 4h : Kings – Hawks
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top