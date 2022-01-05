Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : LeBron James tout en contrôle face aux Kings, le contraire eût été étonnant

Cinq matchs seulement cette nuit en NBA mais tout de même quelques histoires à raconter. De Ja Morant, plus bouillant que jamais, à LeBron James, dans son prime depuis deux décennies, on fait le tour de l’actu de la nuit, avec le sourire et avec un double-expresso. Envoyez le résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

The @cavs 7-footers protect the paint early on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/39i1ORsLef

Ja finishes Q1 with 9 PTS on NBA League Pass… @memgrizz and Cavaliers ➡ https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/2mv9Yf1LFF

Spinning and hanging for the and-1 👀

What a hustle play from Darius Garland! @cavs and Grizzlies on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/LvsIJyWGM4

He’s up to 14 PTS and 6 AST on NBA League Pass… Cleveland leads in Q2: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/GXfz3Qpjol

Weaving and dealing for the @cavs !

Knicks and Pacers on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/dcUkBY0bHP

17 first-quarter points for RJ Barrett 🔥 16-0 run for the @nyknicks 👀

Fred VanVleet heads into halftime with 24 PTS and 6 3PM as the @Raptors lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/c3mFQLwFC7

The fadeaway jumper beats the buzzer on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/sPRVPtXfAx

Julius Randle. Right on time. ⏰

The smooth take gives Barrett 21 PTS for the @nyknicks on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/P4cy0SHjYV

Cam Johnson finishes the @Suns fast break with a HUGE two-handed throwdown!

A RIDICULOUS handle and stepback on @NBATV 🤯 @Pacers and Knicks in Q2 now! pic.twitter.com/Rqlc18vS87

« That’s some razzle dazzle from Duane Washington! »

The rookie pushes the pace and finds Spicy P with the no-look dime on NBA League Pass! @Raptors lead in Q3: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/O8HflwUB25

K-Love keeps it alive with a crafty jump pass to Windler for 3! @cavs and Grizzlies trade buckets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/R6Uh3RZGtT

Duane Washington’s wraparound dime finds Sabonis and it’s all tied up on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/KpubXhsvh3

Pump-faking and PUNISHING the rim on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/pEMoVUdOmY

Ja Morant hits the go-ahead bucket for the @memgrizz with 29.9 to play on NBA League Pass!

Grizzlies lead Cavs 108-104 with 21.4 to go: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/klaAHwtDR2

— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2022