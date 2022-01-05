Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : LeBron James tout en contrôle face aux Kings, le contraire eût été étonnant

Cinq matchs seulement cette nuit en NBA mais tout de même quelques histoires à raconter. De Ja Morant, plus bouillant que jamais, à LeBron James, dans son prime depuis deux décennies, on fait le tour de l’actu de la nuit, avec le sourire et avec un double-expresso. Envoyez le résumé !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Cavs – Grizzlies : 106-110
- Raptors – Spurs : 129-104
- Knicks – Pacers : 104-94
- Pelicans – Suns : 110-123
- Lakers – Kings : 122-114
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Joel Embiid et Donovan Mitchell ont été élus Joueurs du mois de décembre.
- Josh Giddey et Franz Wagner ont été élus Rookies du mois de décembre.
- Taylor Jenkins et Erik Spoelstra ont été élus Coachs du mois de décembre.
- Le foie gras et les huîtres ont été élus Plats du mois de décembre.
- Les Raptors sont également très en forme, au complet et avec un Fred VanVleet qui met de plus en plus son nez à la fenêtre du All-Star Game.
- Darius Garland était de retour avec les Cavs mais en ce moment les Grizzlies tournent à plein régime. Une grosse opposition mais un Ja Morant une nouvelle fois solide et très clutch, et Memphis passe à six victoires de suite.
- Killian Tillie était encore titulaire pour les Grizzlies.
- Julius Randle et R.J. Barrett se sont crus en 2021 et ça fait beaucoup de bien aux Knicks.
- Devin Booker est dans la zone, Brandon Ingram est dans le dur.
- Bismack Biyombo s’est cru en 2016 et ça dépanne quand même pas mal les Suns.
- LeBron James a chauffé dans le money time, les arbitres voulaient que ça se termine vite mais un constat s’impose : LeBron James est dans son prime depuis 20 ans.
# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Pistons
- 1h : Magic – Pistons
- 1h : Wizards – Rockets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Spurs
- 1h30 : Pacers – Nets
- 1h30 : Mavs – Warriors
- 2h : Bucks – Raptors
- 2h : Wolves – Thunder
- 4h : Nuggets – Jazz
- 4h : Blazers – Heat
- 4h : Kings – Hawks