Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns de nouveau au complet ? On repart forcément sur de la grosse fessée

Neuf matchs au programme cette nuit et donc six matchs joués, le genre de phrase auxquelles il faudra malheureusement s’habituer dans les prochaines semaines. Ca n’a pas empêché quelques loulous de chauffer, alors on vous compile tout ça dans le joli résumé du matin.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pistons – Heat : 100-90

Grizzlies – Blazers : 100-105

Kings – Spurs : 121-114

Sixers – Pelicans : reporté

Nets – Nuggets : reporté

Hawks – Cavaliers : reporté

Bulls – Lakers : 115-110

Suns – Hornets : 137-106

Wolves – Mavs : 111-105

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images de la nuit

❌ RIM PROTECTOR ❌ Jaren Jackson Jr. meets it at the peak on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6@memgrizz lead the Trail Blazers in Q1. pic.twitter.com/cds3DamJNM — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

Dame from DISTANCE 🎯 The 4-point play gives him 14 PTS in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/j9E4kGwFdL — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

Harrison Barnes beats the first quarter buzzer from the corner 🔥@SacramentoKings lead heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/KPeXm97mm4 — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

👀👀👀 Kyle Lowry running the @MiamiHEAT offense with a look! Heat and Pistons on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/lsp0Ca6Qm6 — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

The two-hand transition slam 😤 Nassir Little flies in for the throwdown on NBA League Pass!@trailblazers / Grizzlies: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/dPEFCMbtr7 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Tucker hustles.

Lowry drives.

Dedmon JAMS 💥@MiamiHEAT in front of the Pistons in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/bR0FtN2jdd — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

TOUGH finish 🤯 Harrison Barnes gets the circus shot to fall!@SacramentoKings up in Q3 on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/vgeIpULTEZ — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Deandre Ayton getting loose 🕺🎶@Suns host Charlotte at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass! Music by @unitedmasters pic.twitter.com/bAk9ix8iR0 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Block on one end, jam on the other 🔥 Trey Lyles runs the floor for the @DetroitPistons flush! Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/cWD3waTOiI — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Soaring in for the SWAT ❌ De’Anthony Melton dashes down the floor for the chasedown block on NBA League Pass!@memgrizz and Trail Blazers in a close one in Q4 ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/4mdr6vlube — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

⌚👀 Dame drills another and-1 triple to put the @trailblazers in front on NBA League Pass! 3:04 to play: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/xqzgFNsCpI — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Book is back and making plays 🔥 Tune in for @Suns and Hornets NOW on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/ImcI3B1Z2c — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Jump ball. Fast break. Tie game. Watch the final stretch between the @memgrizz and Trail Blazers NOW: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/cfyb794kre — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Booker goes baseline for the slam 💥@Suns off to a hot start on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Tq0HEx1RNk — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Season-high 27 PTS 🔥

Career-high tying 11 AST 🏀@TyHaliburton22 leads the @SacramentoKings charge in the win! pic.twitter.com/RDIZzWrEZb — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Isaiah Thomas ELEVATES for the putback 🔥 He’s got 13 PTS as the @Lakers lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/XYKrcZ5XLF — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

💥 MILES. BRIDGES. 💥 The thunderous throwdown caps off his 13-PT third quarter! @hornets / Suns on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/6mKxU18oNS — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Caruso breaks out the Euro step 👀@chicagobulls and Lakers heading into the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/rnZwXdo17C — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

COBY WHITE COAST-TO-COAST 😤 The ferocious finish ties the game on NBA League Pass!@chicagobulls. Lakers. 4th quarter. NOW.

➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/W982xdJwzo — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Raining threes in the desert ☔ The @Suns knock down a season-high 20 3-pointers on their way to the big win! pic.twitter.com/Nkqpo53fXU — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

19 PTS in the 4th.

38 PTS for the game.@DeMar_DeRozan leads the charge in the @chicagobulls dub 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfy6sATvZA — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Tyrese Haliburton (27 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST) leads the way as three @SacramentoKings players score 20+ PTS in the win 👑 Buddy Hield: 29 PTS, 7 3PM

Damian Jones: 23 PTS, 8 REB

Dejounte Murray: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/YQ2p0S9Dtq — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir