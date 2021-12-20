Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns de nouveau au complet ? On repart forcément sur de la grosse fessée

Neuf matchs au programme cette nuit et donc six matchs joués, le genre de phrase auxquelles il faudra malheureusement s’habituer dans les prochaines semaines. Ca n’a pas empêché quelques loulous de chauffer, alors on vous compile tout ça dans le joli résumé du matin.
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Heat : 100-90
- Grizzlies – Blazers : 100-105
- Kings – Spurs : 121-114
- Sixers – Pelicans : reporté
- Nets – Nuggets : reporté
- Hawks – Cavaliers : reporté
- Bulls – Lakers : 115-110
- Suns – Hornets : 137-106
- Wolves – Mavs : 111-105
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Les Pistons ont remporté leur premier match de basket depuis le 17 novembre, ça commençait à sentir le rouillé.
- Killian Hayes a été solide (11 points à 3/7), notamment au cœur d’un gros run de son équipe après la mi-temps.
- Les Blazers ont fait le taf dans la dernière minute face aux Grizzlies d’un énorme Dillon Brooks.
- Malgré les absences (Fox, Davis, Mitchell, Holmes), les Kings ont tapé des Spurs pourtant en forme. Une phrase so Kangz ça.
- Une victoire à mettre, notamment, au crédit d’un très bon Tyrese Haliburton.
- Trois matchs reportés cette nuit, à cause du truc là, le genre de grippe.
- DeMar DeRozan était de retour face aux Lakers et il n’a pas traîné pour se remettre en jambes.
- Devin Booker était également de retour, et les Suns enfin au complet ont tabassé les Hornets.
- Karl-Anthony Towns s’est occupé des Mavs, et Kristaps Porzingis s’est encore blessé au pied.
# Quelques images de la nuit
❌ RIM PROTECTOR ❌
Jaren Jackson Jr. meets it at the peak on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6@memgrizz lead the Trail Blazers in Q1. pic.twitter.com/cds3DamJNM
— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021
Dame from DISTANCE 🎯
The 4-point play gives him 14 PTS in the first quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/j9E4kGwFdL
— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021
Harrison Barnes beats the first quarter buzzer from the corner 🔥@SacramentoKings lead heading into Q2 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/KPeXm97mm4
— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021
👀👀👀
Kyle Lowry running the @MiamiHEAT offense with a look!
Heat and Pistons on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/lsp0Ca6Qm6
— NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021
The two-hand transition slam 😤
Nassir Little flies in for the throwdown on NBA League Pass!@trailblazers / Grizzlies: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/dPEFCMbtr7
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Tucker hustles.
Lowry drives.
Dedmon JAMS 💥@MiamiHEAT in front of the Pistons in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/bR0FtN2jdd
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
TOUGH finish 🤯
Harrison Barnes gets the circus shot to fall!@SacramentoKings up in Q3 on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/vgeIpULTEZ
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Deandre Ayton getting loose 🕺🎶@Suns host Charlotte at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass!
Music by @unitedmasters pic.twitter.com/bAk9ix8iR0
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Block on one end, jam on the other 🔥
Trey Lyles runs the floor for the @DetroitPistons flush!
Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/cWD3waTOiI
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Soaring in for the SWAT ❌
De’Anthony Melton dashes down the floor for the chasedown block on NBA League Pass!@memgrizz and Trail Blazers in a close one in Q4 ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/4mdr6vlube
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
⌚👀
Dame drills another and-1 triple to put the @trailblazers in front on NBA League Pass!
3:04 to play: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/xqzgFNsCpI
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Book is back and making plays 🔥
Tune in for @Suns and Hornets NOW on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/ImcI3B1Z2c
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Jump ball. Fast break. Tie game.
Watch the final stretch between the @memgrizz and Trail Blazers NOW: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/cfyb794kre
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Booker goes baseline for the slam 💥@Suns off to a hot start on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Tq0HEx1RNk
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
This CP3 dime 🤯@Suns out in front on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/91JijaiEWW
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Season-high 27 PTS 🔥
Career-high tying 11 AST 🏀@TyHaliburton22 leads the @SacramentoKings charge in the win! pic.twitter.com/RDIZzWrEZb
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Isaiah Thomas ELEVATES for the putback 🔥
He’s got 13 PTS as the @Lakers lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/XYKrcZ5XLF
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
💥 MILES. BRIDGES. 💥
The thunderous throwdown caps off his 13-PT third quarter! @hornets / Suns on NBA League Pass⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/6mKxU18oNS
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Caruso breaks out the Euro step 👀@chicagobulls and Lakers heading into the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/rnZwXdo17C
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
👀 @Dame_Lillard drops 32 PTS to lead the @trailblazers to victory! pic.twitter.com/dN6Mw43TaE
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
COBY WHITE COAST-TO-COAST 😤
The ferocious finish ties the game on NBA League Pass!@chicagobulls. Lakers. 4th quarter. NOW.
➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/W982xdJwzo
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
🚨 DeRozan puts the Bulls in front 🚨@Lakers 110@chicagobulls 111
15.6 to play: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/52IvLjH7FG
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
Raining threes in the desert ☔
The @Suns knock down a season-high 20 3-pointers on their way to the big win! pic.twitter.com/Nkqpo53fXU
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
19 PTS in the 4th.
38 PTS for the game.@DeMar_DeRozan leads the charge in the @chicagobulls dub 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfy6sATvZA
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Tyrese Haliburton (27 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST) leads the way as three @SacramentoKings players score 20+ PTS in the win 👑
Buddy Hield: 29 PTS, 7 3PM
Damian Jones: 23 PTS, 8 REB
Dejounte Murray: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/YQ2p0S9Dtq
— NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Celtics – Sixers
- 2h : Bulls – Rockets
- 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
- 3h : Jazz – Hornets
- 4h : Warriors – Kings
- 4h30 : Clippers – Spurs
- Raptors – Magic : reporté