Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns de nouveau au complet ? On repart forcément sur de la grosse fessée

Par
Publié le
JaVale McGee 20 décembre 2021

Ce sourire, mon dieu.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Neuf matchs au programme cette nuit et donc six matchs joués, le genre de phrase auxquelles il faudra malheureusement s’habituer dans les prochaines semaines. Ca n’a pas empêché quelques loulous de chauffer, alors on vous compile tout ça dans le joli résumé du matin.

# Les résultats de la nuit

  • Pistons – Heat : 100-90
  • Grizzlies – Blazers : 100-105
  • Kings – Spurs : 121-114
  • Sixers – Pelicans : reporté
  • Nets – Nuggets : reporté
  • Hawks – Cavaliers : reporté
  • Bulls – Lakers : 115-110
  • Suns – Hornets : 137-106
  • Wolves – Mavs : 111-105

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 20 décembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Celtics – Sixers
  • 2h : Bulls – Rockets
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
  • 3h : Jazz – Hornets
  • 4h : Warriors – Kings
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Spurs
  • Raptors – Magic : reporté
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top