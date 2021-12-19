TrashTalk Fantasy League : si vous avez slalomé entre les mecs en quarantaine à cause du COVID, vous avez réussi votre nuit

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Bradley Beal : 57 points
– Fred VanVleet : 56 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Josh Richardson : 48 points
– Jordan Nwora : 43 points
– Luke Kennard, Luguentz Dort, Evan Fournier : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Scottie Barnes, Cedi Osman : 39 points
– Darius Garland, Kemba Walker : 38 points
– Rudy Gobert : 37 points
– Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey : 35 points
– Donovan Mitchell, David Duke Jr. : 34 points
– Jonathan Kuminga, Alec Burks, Robert Williams III : 32 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Eric Gordon, Ricky Rubio, Terance Mann : 29 points
– Jarrett Allen, Christian Wood, Franz Wagner : 28 points
– Julius Randle : 27 points
– Kevin Love : 26 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Blake Griffin : 25 points
– Jayson Tatum : 24 points
– Jaylen Brown : 22 points
– Patty Mills : 21 points
– Reggie Jackson, Bojan Bogdanovic : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 12 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 5 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 4 points
– Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Stephen Curry, Khris Middleton, James Harden, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, Marcus Morris Sr. : 0 point
– Lauri Markkanen : -4 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pistons – Heat
- 0h : Grizzlies – Blazers
- 0h : Kings – Spurs
- 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Nets – Nuggets
- 1h30 : Hawks – Cavaliers
- 2h : Bulls – Lakers
- 2h : Suns – Hornets
- 2h : Wolves – Mavs