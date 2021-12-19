Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : si vous avez slalomé entre les mecs en quarantaine à cause du COVID, vous avez réussi votre nuit

Si vous faites cette tête ce matin, c’est que votre pick a dû rencontrer Mme Health et Mr Safety Protocol.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Bradley Beal : 57 points

– Fred VanVleet : 56 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Josh Richardson : 48 points

– Jordan Nwora : 43 points

– Luke Kennard, Luguentz Dort, Evan Fournier : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Scottie Barnes, Cedi Osman : 39 points

– Darius Garland, Kemba Walker : 38 points

– Rudy Gobert : 37 points

– Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey : 35 points

– Donovan Mitchell, David Duke Jr. : 34 points

– Jonathan Kuminga, Alec Burks, Robert Williams III : 32 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Eric Gordon, Ricky Rubio, Terance Mann : 29 points

– Jarrett Allen, Christian Wood, Franz Wagner : 28 points

– Julius Randle : 27 points

– Kevin Love : 26 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Blake Griffin : 25 points

– Jayson Tatum : 24 points

– Jaylen Brown : 22 points

– Patty Mills : 21 points

– Reggie Jackson, Bojan Bogdanovic : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 12 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 5 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 4 points

– Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Stephen Curry, Khris Middleton, James Harden, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, Marcus Morris Sr. : 0 point

– Lauri Markkanen : -4 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pistons – Heat
  • 0h : Grizzlies – Blazers
  • 0h : Kings – Spurs
  • 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Nets – Nuggets
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Cavaliers
  • 2h : Bulls – Lakers
  • 2h : Suns – Hornets
  • 2h : Wolves – Mavs
