Les nouveaux maillots NBA City Edition dévoilés : y’a du lourd et de l’original, on épluche la collection franchise par franchise

Vous les attendiez, ils sont arrivés ! En ce lundi 1er novembre, les franchises NBA ont officiellement dévoilé leur maillot « City Edition » pour la saison 2021-22, la 75e de l’histoire de la Grande Ligue. On a tout réuni ici, franchise par franchise, pour que vous puissiez les découvrir et ne rien rater. Let’s go !

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns (ça bouge pas)

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz (ça bouge pas)

Washington Wizards

Le gros recap

Lequel vous fait kiffer ? Lequel vous fait tiquer ? Globalement vous aimez ? Balancez vos avis !

