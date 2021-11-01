Les nouveaux maillots NBA City Edition dévoilés : y’a du lourd et de l’original, on épluche la collection franchise par franchise

Vous les attendiez, ils sont arrivés ! En ce lundi 1er novembre, les franchises NBA ont officiellement dévoilé leur maillot « City Edition » pour la saison 2021-22, la 75e de l’histoire de la Grande Ligue. On a tout réuni ici, franchise par franchise, pour que vous puissiez les découvrir et ne rien rater. Let’s go !

Atlanta Hawks

The 404 has always held us down. We bring you this jersey as our ultimate tribute to the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Lpxa9yzNlZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021

Bringing a throwback feel to a modern day look 🔥 #Forever404 pic.twitter.com/w5eFO0oXuw — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021

Boston Celtics

Debuting for the first time November 12th against the reigning champs #WayOfLife Available November 15th at https://t.co/5xuxMAAatg pic.twitter.com/vaEVJ4yZ05 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021

Paying homage to our rich history filled with Legends of the game and countless iconic moments #WayOfLife pic.twitter.com/gx13RBUlae — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021

Brooklyn Nets

Born from the past. Built for the present. pic.twitter.com/KPSClMQpFU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

A franchise united.

A single identity

A common 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝒶𝒹. Introducing the 2021-22 Nike Brooklyn Nets City Edition Uniform@MichelobULTRA | https://t.co/V7RCB6YGvV pic.twitter.com/KL0lI7HHlJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021

Charlotte Hornets

That legendary purple and teal. The OG pinstripes. The classic Hornets logo. 🔥 More than 30 years of milestone moments celebrated in one uniform.#NBA75 | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/bDNL9y1D5M — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 1, 2021

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Returning to our roots and looking towards the future 📼 @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VpvxrxRnUK — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 1, 2021

Denver Nuggets

Making their on-court debut on Saturday ⏳ pic.twitter.com/qjFPzAS5hU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2021

You have to know the past to understand the present. Introducing our 2021-22 City Edition Uniform. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1Od6QgguR8 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2021

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

So fresh.

So clean. pic.twitter.com/Ndh0EV0YWV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2021

Can we play that back one time?#DubNation, allow us to introduce the "Moments Mixtape" City Edition jersey, celebrating 75 years of Warriors basketball ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/po3MeVy056 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2021

Houston Rockets

🚀🚀🚀 RT to show love for these jerseys! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/4yVajbBnjg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021

A jersey that represents #Rockets history. 🚀 How we feeling H-Town? 🤘 pic.twitter.com/r7uqtQQz8Z — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021

Indiana Pacers

inspired by the past, built for the future 🔥 introducing our 2021-22 city edition uniforms.#PacersCityEdition | https://t.co/c1uqbV7klB pic.twitter.com/yaiRiOKo2M — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 1, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers

So fresh. So clean. 🎽 The 2021-22 City Edition threads pic.twitter.com/bNy6kicouT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers

Get lost in the details of the Dynasty. Produced by the Lakers Dynasty x @bibigousa pic.twitter.com/PSneQIek04 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies

it’s the details for me 🐻🙅 pic.twitter.com/5Z5BR8YgIr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 1, 2021

Miami Heat

Never before has a uniform had this much HEAT 🔥

Order #MiamiMashup with your own number styles starting November 14th at midnight.@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/OSCcU5lXtY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 1, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

Green & Growing ⏩ Fear The Deer Welcome to City Edition 2021-22. The Remix. pic.twitter.com/6KD9UsCf2f — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2021

The City Edition makes its on-court debut November 17th at @FiservForum vs. LA. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves

they’re even better in person 👀 be the first to know when the threads drop https://t.co/jpezTtdYpB pic.twitter.com/TMnLfmwD5f — Timberwolves Team Store (@TeamStoreWolves) November 1, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans

Showing love to NOLA 🤩 Introducing your 2021-22 City Edition jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62H5LSQo5h — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 1, 2021

New York Knicks

A tribute to The Garden's most iconic moments. Introducing the 2021-22 City Edition, designed by @KITH. Starring @KembaWalker. Narrated by @ALLAN_HOUSTON. pic.twitter.com/FCMTamoeHc — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

past meets present pic.twitter.com/hgYqD7DL7y — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2021

𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 Markelle Fultz approved. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxJsYuuAfc — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns (ça bouge pas)

The Suns' big-3 in their new jerseys 🔥 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/sdhwUItdeC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers

This year’s City edition honors three of the most iconic achievements in franchise history – the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships.https://t.co/idNjRbJvjn pic.twitter.com/XJKkSuxC17 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 1, 2021

Sacramento Kings

It's all in the 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨. pic.twitter.com/f1Y85HVilQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 1, 2021

𝐒𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐖𝐍 Meet the newest member of our 𝙧𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 family – the 2021-22 @Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 👑 pic.twitter.com/dFeZGFqGSM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 1, 2021

San Antonio Spurs

Our #SpursFiesta story continues with a new kind of classic — a mixtape of moments and memories bound together. Introducing our 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦! pic.twitter.com/e6NgFiHlVP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2021

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz (ça bouge pas)

Le maillot City Edition du Jazz pour la saison NBA 2020-21 ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wmSgfk0C78 — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) December 3, 2020

Washington Wizards

These will hit the court for the first time on Wednesday 🔥#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VNgUZeAn4J — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2021

A mix of the old and the new. Introducing our 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform 🔥 Narrated by @PUSHA_T 🎤#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/DLKmgKSgcR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2021

Le gros recap

🔥 NBA CITY EDITION JERSEYS 2021-22 🔥 La collection complète pour la saison à venir ! pic.twitter.com/LmHKdiosbz — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) November 1, 2021

Lequel vous fait kiffer ? Lequel vous fait tiquer ? Globalement vous aimez ? Balancez vos avis !