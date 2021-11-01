Les nouveaux maillots NBA City Edition dévoilés : y’a du lourd et de l’original, on épluche la collection franchise par franchise

Vous les attendiez, ils sont arrivés ! En ce lundi 1er novembre, les franchises NBA ont officiellement dévoilé leur maillot « City Edition » pour la saison 2021-22, la 75e de l’histoire de la Grande Ligue. On a tout réuni ici, franchise par franchise, pour que vous puissiez les découvrir et ne rien rater. Let’s go !
Atlanta Hawks
The 404 has always held us down. We bring you this jersey as our ultimate tribute to the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Lpxa9yzNlZ
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021
Bringing a throwback feel to a modern day look 🔥 #Forever404 pic.twitter.com/w5eFO0oXuw
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2021
Boston Celtics
Debuting for the first time November 12th against the reigning champs #WayOfLife
Available November 15th at https://t.co/5xuxMAAatg pic.twitter.com/vaEVJ4yZ05
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021
Paying homage to our rich history filled with Legends of the game and countless iconic moments #WayOfLife pic.twitter.com/gx13RBUlae
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021
Brooklyn Nets
Born from the past. Built for the present. pic.twitter.com/KPSClMQpFU
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021
A franchise united.
A single identity
A common 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝒶𝒹.
Introducing the 2021-22 Nike Brooklyn Nets City Edition Uniform@MichelobULTRA | https://t.co/V7RCB6YGvV pic.twitter.com/KL0lI7HHlJ
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2021
Charlotte Hornets
That legendary purple and teal. The OG pinstripes. The classic Hornets logo. 🔥
More than 30 years of milestone moments celebrated in one uniform.#NBA75 | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/bDNL9y1D5M
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 1, 2021
Chicago Bulls
You never forget the moments.@zennioptical | https://t.co/ubuEaB97t5 pic.twitter.com/ut5NGLhZXa
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 1, 2021
Ready to write the next chapter.@zennioptical | https://t.co/ubuEaB97t5 pic.twitter.com/a0oK4O9UiJ
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 1, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavs' city edition: pic.twitter.com/ZI72vm5Uow
— Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) November 1, 2021
Dallas Mavericks
This is 𝐃𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐒 • Our 21-22 City Edition fits are here. @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/YPxixhwHGx
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 1, 2021
Returning to our roots and looking towards the future 📼 @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VpvxrxRnUK
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 1, 2021
Denver Nuggets
Making their on-court debut on Saturday ⏳ pic.twitter.com/qjFPzAS5hU
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2021
You have to know the past to understand the present.
Introducing our 2021-22 City Edition Uniform. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1Od6QgguR8
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2021
Detroit Pistons
The attention to DETail…💯👀#Pistons | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/uu4cw9DBAc
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 1, 2021
Golden State Warriors
So fresh.
So clean. pic.twitter.com/Ndh0EV0YWV
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2021
Can we play that back one time?#DubNation, allow us to introduce the "Moments Mixtape" City Edition jersey, celebrating 75 years of Warriors basketball ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/po3MeVy056
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2021
Houston Rockets
🚀🚀🚀 RT to show love for these jerseys! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/4yVajbBnjg
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021
A jersey that represents #Rockets history. 🚀
How we feeling H-Town? 🤘 pic.twitter.com/r7uqtQQz8Z
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 1, 2021
Indiana Pacers
🔥🔥🔥
what's your favorite part of the new city edition uniforms?#PacersCityEdition | https://t.co/c1uqbV7klB pic.twitter.com/qOPVwzLLBH
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 1, 2021
inspired by the past, built for the future 🔥
introducing our 2021-22 city edition uniforms.#PacersCityEdition | https://t.co/c1uqbV7klB pic.twitter.com/yaiRiOKo2M
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 1, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers
Lookin' fresh, fellas. pic.twitter.com/VUXkalbECS
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2021
So fresh. So clean.
🎽 The 2021-22 City Edition threads pic.twitter.com/bNy6kicouT
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers
Get lost in the details of the Dynasty.
Produced by the Lakers Dynasty x @bibigousa pic.twitter.com/PSneQIek04
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies
it’s the details for me 🐻🙅 pic.twitter.com/5Z5BR8YgIr
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 1, 2021
Miami Heat
Never before has a uniform had this much HEAT 🔥
Order #MiamiMashup with your own number styles starting November 14th at midnight.@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/OSCcU5lXtY
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 1, 2021
One uniform to celebrate ‘em all. #MiamiMashup
@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/N6qmxLG3hB
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 1, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks
Green & Growing ⏩ Fear The Deer
Welcome to City Edition 2021-22. The Remix. pic.twitter.com/6KD9UsCf2f
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2021
The City Edition makes its on-court debut November 17th at @FiservForum vs. LA.
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves
they’re even better in person 👀
be the first to know when the threads drop https://t.co/jpezTtdYpB pic.twitter.com/TMnLfmwD5f
— Timberwolves Team Store (@TeamStoreWolves) November 1, 2021
🌲 THIS IS THE REMIX 🌲 https://t.co/3YRUioohMw pic.twitter.com/egdfnZnUkH
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 1, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans
Showing love to NOLA 🤩
Introducing your 2021-22 City Edition jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62H5LSQo5h
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 1, 2021
New York Knicks
A tribute to The Garden's most iconic moments. Introducing the 2021-22 City Edition, designed by @KITH.
Starring @KembaWalker. Narrated by @ALLAN_HOUSTON. pic.twitter.com/FCMTamoeHc
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder
Introducing the 2021-22 City Edition Uniform
🔗 | https://t.co/kG1BsiAWUr pic.twitter.com/NsS7IIJSYT
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 1, 2021
Fresh hardwood for City Nights ⚡️
🎟 | https://t.co/HOUdXHLkTv pic.twitter.com/dbvYbwAKg0
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 1, 2021
Orlando Magic
past meets present pic.twitter.com/hgYqD7DL7y
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2021
𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Markelle Fultz approved. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxJsYuuAfc
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2021
Phoenix Suns (ça bouge pas)
The Suns' big-3 in their new jerseys 🔥
(via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/sdhwUItdeC
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers
This year’s City edition honors three of the most iconic achievements in franchise history – the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships.https://t.co/idNjRbJvjn pic.twitter.com/XJKkSuxC17
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 1, 2021
Sacramento Kings
It's all in the 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨. pic.twitter.com/f1Y85HVilQ
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 1, 2021
𝐒𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐖𝐍
Meet the newest member of our 𝙧𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡 family – the 2021-22 @Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 👑 pic.twitter.com/dFeZGFqGSM
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 1, 2021
San Antonio Spurs
Our #SpursFiesta story continues with a new kind of classic — a mixtape of moments and memories bound together.
Introducing our 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦! pic.twitter.com/e6NgFiHlVP
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2021
Toronto Raptors
Old School x New School #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/XZcwswtYS7
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2021
Utah Jazz (ça bouge pas)
Le maillot City Edition du Jazz pour la saison NBA 2020-21 ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wmSgfk0C78
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) December 3, 2020
Washington Wizards
These will hit the court for the first time on Wednesday 🔥#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VNgUZeAn4J
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2021
A mix of the old and the new.
Introducing our 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform 🔥
Narrated by @PUSHA_T 🎤#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/DLKmgKSgcR
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2021
Le gros recap
🔥 NBA CITY EDITION JERSEYS 2021-22 🔥
La collection complète pour la saison à venir ! pic.twitter.com/LmHKdiosbz
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) November 1, 2021
Lequel vous fait kiffer ? Lequel vous fait tiquer ? Globalement vous aimez ? Balancez vos avis !