Les franchises NBA dévoilent leur calendrier avec style : les joueurs sont en vacances mais ça bosse dur à la com

La grosse actu du week-end, c’est évidement le calendrier de la saison 2021-22 qui a été dévoilé par la NBA. Chez TrashTalk, on a respecté la tradition en analysant l’intégralité du programme des 30 franchises pour la saison à venir. De leur côté, les différents services de communication ont rivalisé d’originalité pour présenter le calendrier de leur équipe sur les réseaux sociaux. Allez, petit tour d’horizon de toutes les créas amusantes observées sur Twitter depuis vendredi.
We back, baby! 21-22 schedule is HERE!@iamdesibanks had to call @KevinHuerter to let him know 😂🤣
Presented by @HawksOnBally: https://t.co/PatRK5296X pic.twitter.com/1b2STRgJgq
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 20, 2021
take 75… 𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 🎬☘️ pic.twitter.com/2G8tfWfITw
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 20, 2021
Get ready, Nets World.
You can’t miss this. pic.twitter.com/EVHkpebhFP
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 20, 2021
HUM DIDDLY DEE! 🐝 The 2021-22 Hornets schedule has arrived. Presale starts at 4pm tomorrow. 🎟️ https://t.co/AXi9xzId9G | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/z2KXuRKdxZ
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 20, 2021
Choose your player: @nba_paint style!
Our schedule is here! Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/iwKRPZ1giT
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 20, 2021
This season we pay homage to the 75th Anniversary of the NBA by celebrating the best moments of our past and sharing our excitement for the bright future ahead.
The Key Matchups of our 2021-22 Schedule, presented by @SeatGeek. pic.twitter.com/bmP7v2AhOy
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 20, 2021
HERE YA GO, MFFLS‼️
The full 21-22 Schedule 🗓👇@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/hnZAVQ0YFO
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 20, 2021
We got our friends @nba_paint to help us reveal our 2021-22 schedule.
Enjoy.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dhlEWj3OEI
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 20, 2021
With the help of our friends @Shopify & local businesses around Metro Detroit, we restored a house in our community for the 2021-22 NBA schedule release.
Tickets: https://t.co/VCOr4wCYSr | #NoBrakes pic.twitter.com/AyxLinPye2
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 20, 2021
The evolution of the game is a beautiful thing
Here’s to this season, and the next 75 💎@kpthrive || https://t.co/nF7HGI3Pce pic.twitter.com/u2x22rqgqZ
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 20, 2021
2021-2022 season loading… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kWSoLoFvpz
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 20, 2021
💥 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀 💥
the 2021-22 Pacers schedule 👊
» https://t.co/5bYkTYm0ah pic.twitter.com/TBU5Sgh4ad
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 20, 2021
🗓 Key Dates: December & January pic.twitter.com/G0qRJDYXQK
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 20, 2021
You ready, Lakers Fans? #LakeShow x @Delta
Schedule: https://t.co/gdIUsATvxc pic.twitter.com/fCPnxBflUi
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 20, 2021
The Verzuz you’ve all been waiting for.
72 hour single game flash sale starts at 3pm ➡️ https://t.co/rpLIJ0ZuHw pic.twitter.com/cK9YxnEX3l
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 20, 2021
No Music (rights), No Problems
…we still found a way to give you our ‘21-22 schedule [🔊sound on]@MiamiHeat // @ftx_us pic.twitter.com/yeBgkIxml0
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 20, 2021
The Champs are here.
🏆: https://t.co/If4qRCDgQI pic.twitter.com/1gHZmq2jGn
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 20, 2021
Time to defend.
🖇: https://t.co/If4qRClFs8 pic.twitter.com/jT1fKDhSnD
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 20, 2021
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗗
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟮 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 pic.twitter.com/qZz6HJktTu
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 20, 2021
Ready to ball in front of our fans again! 🙌#WontBowDown | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ONcja9q578
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 20, 2021
Schedule’s out. Time to lock in. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/dnQnvAPeFj
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 20, 2021
Hey @PaycomCenter here’s a few dates we’ll be having game nights ⚡️
Tickets go on sale 8/26 🎟 pic.twitter.com/Ike8oLdUop
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 20, 2021
Rip open our 2021-22 schedule 👀#MagicTipoff pres. by @AdventHealth
🎵: “Bolt” by Imago Dei || @unitedmasters pic.twitter.com/ExRjovaj87
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 20, 2021
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 20, 2021
*𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦
34 nationally televised games. Franchise record. Go time! pic.twitter.com/lPXjL7QN5J
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 20, 2021
Sights, sounds, schedule release.
Take a trip with us, #RipCity.
🔗: https://t.co/YLrQt8guZD pic.twitter.com/l4qv5D1PsO
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 20, 2021
It’s 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲…
and @slamsonthelion is 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐃 😅 pic.twitter.com/zsVKVXPANf
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 20, 2021
𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!
The Kings 2021-22 Regular Season schedule presented by @kpgreatersac has arrived » https://t.co/rsiSWLWrOd pic.twitter.com/ozsa5nDEcU
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 20, 2021
Fixin’ to score more than great deals this season 🏀🛒
The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 is here! Which matchups are you adding to your @HEB grocery list? #GoSpursGo
Single game tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT ➡️ https://t.co/sXq9TjwzJ3 pic.twitter.com/tme57vJJGa
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 20, 2021
Just hold on, we’re coming home. #WeTheNorth
Full Schedule » https://t.co/zd6QFiBN1D pic.twitter.com/NMr6T1H6Mj
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 20, 2021
Utah’s time to shine 🌅
The 2021-22 schedule is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!
🗓 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝚂𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙴𝙳 𝙱𝚈 @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/T5vZcNEfIG
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 20, 2021
We’ve been working hard and we’re hungry for success. 🍽 👨🍳
Dig in to our 2021-22 regular season schedule ⤵️#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Z0UaRZbGBr
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 20, 2021
Big up à tous les créas qui se sont amusés ou creusé la tête pour nous dévoiler le calendrier de leur franchise car très peu d’équipes n’ont pas trop joué le jeu. On s’occupe comme on peut pendant l’été et ces petites vidéos participent clairement à nous faire patienter en plus de bien nous hyper pour la saison à venir. En parlant de hype, mention spéciale aux Bulls pour l’originalité des dessins et des surnoms, aux Pacers pour leurs affiches façon comics, au Jazz pour notre dose de musique et d’images épiques et aux Suns pour leur sens de l’humour. Et vous, quels sont vos préférées ?