Les franchises NBA dévoilent leur calendrier avec style : les joueurs sont en vacances mais ça bosse dur à la com

On arrive à nous hyper devant une vidéo d’1 minute 30 qui nous parle des grosses dates de la saison pour chaque franchise, c’est grave docteur ?

La grosse actu du week-end, c’est évidement le calendrier de la saison 2021-22 qui a été dévoilé par la NBA. Chez TrashTalk, on a respecté la tradition en analysant l’intégralité du programme des 30 franchises pour la saison à venir. De leur côté, les différents services de communication ont rivalisé d’originalité pour présenter le calendrier de leur équipe sur les réseaux sociaux. Allez, petit tour d’horizon de toutes les créas amusantes observées sur Twitter depuis vendredi.

Big up à tous les créas qui se sont amusés ou creusé la tête pour nous dévoiler le calendrier de leur franchise car très peu d’équipes n’ont pas trop joué le jeu. On s’occupe comme on peut pendant l’été et ces petites vidéos participent clairement à nous faire patienter en plus de bien nous hyper pour la saison à venir. En parlant de hype, mention spéciale aux Bulls pour l’originalité des dessins et des surnoms, aux Pacers pour leurs affiches façon comics, au Jazz pour notre dose de musique et d’images épiques et aux Suns pour leur sens de l’humour. Et vous, quels sont vos préférées ?

