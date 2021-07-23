Bucks

Les Bucks ont fêté leur titre en public, selon la coutume : retour en image sur une giga-teuf, avec un P.J. Tucker incontrôlable

Les Bucks ont fêté leur titre en public, le rêve d’une vie de basketteur. Et n’oubliez jamais que l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé…sauf si vous êtes champions NBA.

C’est la bonne vieille habitude prise par les champions NBA quelques jours après leur victoire : fêter leur titre avec leurs fans, fendant la foule en se pichant au Jéroboam. Souvenez-vous des Bulls époque Jojo, souvenez-vous de J.R. Smith à moitié à poil, de Tony Parker sur sa barque géante, de Jordan Bell ou Marc Gasol qui s’enfilent des litres en public… mais bienvenue en 2021, et cette année c’est P.J. Tucker qui remporte la palme. Et n’oubliez jamais, l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, sauf si vous êtes champions NBA.

Le bonheur comme dirait l’autre, le bonheur d’un groupe de mec focus pendant des mois et qui peut enfin se laisser aller après un début d’été idyllique sur les parquets. Le basket c’est bien, la joie de vivre et la teuf c’est pas mal non plus. Congrats, champ’s.

