Les Bucks ont fêté leur titre en public, selon la coutume : retour en image sur une giga-teuf, avec un P.J. Tucker incontrôlable

C’est la bonne vieille habitude prise par les champions NBA quelques jours après leur victoire : fêter leur titre avec leurs fans, fendant la foule en se pichant au Jéroboam. Souvenez-vous des Bulls époque Jojo, souvenez-vous de J.R. Smith à moitié à poil, de Tony Parker sur sa barque géante, de Jordan Bell ou Marc Gasol qui s’enfilent des litres en public… mais bienvenue en 2021, et cette année c’est P.J. Tucker qui remporte la palme. Et n’oubliez jamais, l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, sauf si vous êtes champions NBA.
The MVP is here and the @BMOHarrisBank Championship Parade starts now!!
Stream live in the Bucks App and at https://t.co/WV3Lmq1HvE pic.twitter.com/l7BgYUqVrz
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
.@toups_33 checking in before the parade! pic.twitter.com/IfBDJO95um
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The legend himself. pic.twitter.com/B3WwGmvISK
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
PJ is feeling good! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/q74JTKXiRP
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The money shot. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PXeYzViiEQ
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Underdog to the top dog!! pic.twitter.com/R93K0fZBct
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
🗣 BOBBY! BOBBY! BOBBY! @BMOHarrisBank | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/rP76J66SUS
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Crowd is loving Donte! pic.twitter.com/cU6jYMunAD
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
.@Giannis_An34 is never letting go of this trophy. 🤣🏆@BMOHarrisBank | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/C9PA7Oqq3M
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
P.J. Tucker, the CHAMP 🍾 pic.twitter.com/p4t8NvVY66
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Championship Celebration MOOD. 😂@Hennessy | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/e6SEqOs0zw
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Champagne Thanasis 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/u98aughdqe
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
« WE GOT DOGS, YA HEAR ME? MILWAUKEE, WE DOGS! » pic.twitter.com/UrIStMunRh
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Champ Mountain and Jrueski are enjoying this!! pic.twitter.com/K90V9jAUGy
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
« MILWAUKEE, WE DID IT! » pic.twitter.com/c1FIU59Ogm
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
BUCKS IN… pic.twitter.com/mwupII5oQE
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
.@Divincenzo, a man of the people! pic.twitter.com/jdggIidrPa
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Brook ❤️ Larry O’Brien Trophy. pic.twitter.com/GY4aAyhyvi
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The NBA Champ & Finals MVP celebrating with the fans of Milwaukee!! pic.twitter.com/MLcNHGTCyv
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The top dog, @BPortisTime!! pic.twitter.com/XndfJYSCxg
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/8VUwMOLlMv
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The moment @BPortisTime received the custom Bucks @WWE Title!! pic.twitter.com/fxHuQkIgPz
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
The prophecy has been fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/JI0faSuzt4
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
Giannis really shot a free throw from the parade bus 😂 pic.twitter.com/0k7W55HdAw
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021
GOODNIGHT. pic.twitter.com/r6CvXiJC6h
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 23, 2021
Le bonheur comme dirait l’autre, le bonheur d’un groupe de mec focus pendant des mois et qui peut enfin se laisser aller après un début d’été idyllique sur les parquets. Le basket c’est bien, la joie de vivre et la teuf c’est pas mal non plus. Congrats, champ’s.