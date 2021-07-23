Les Bucks ont fêté leur titre en public, selon la coutume : retour en image sur une giga-teuf, avec un P.J. Tucker incontrôlable

C’est la bonne vieille habitude prise par les champions NBA quelques jours après leur victoire : fêter leur titre avec leurs fans, fendant la foule en se pichant au Jéroboam. Souvenez-vous des Bulls époque Jojo, souvenez-vous de J.R. Smith à moitié à poil, de Tony Parker sur sa barque géante, de Jordan Bell ou Marc Gasol qui s’enfilent des litres en public… mais bienvenue en 2021, et cette année c’est P.J. Tucker qui remporte la palme. Et n’oubliez jamais, l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, sauf si vous êtes champions NBA.

The MVP is here and the @BMOHarrisBank Championship Parade starts now!!

Stream live in the Bucks App and at https://t.co/WV3Lmq1HvE pic.twitter.com/l7BgYUqVrz

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021