TrashTalk Fantasy League : Julius Randle a foiré sa première fois, pas le premier ni le dernier à qui ça arrivera

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Trae Young : 54 points
– Tobias Harris : 50 points
– Bradley Beal : 49 points
– Devin Booker : 47 points
– Deandre Ayton : 46 points
– Joel Embiid : 45 points
– Alec Burks : 43 points
– Dillon Brooks : 42 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Ja Morant et Bojan Bogdanovic : 38 points
– Mike Conley : 35 points
– Derrick Favors : 32 points
– LeBron James : 31 points
– Rudy Gobert : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jonas Valanciunas : 29 points
– Russell Westbrook : 27 points
– Ben Simmons : 26 points
– Clint Capela : 25 points
– Andre Drummond : 24 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 23 points
– John Collins et Derrick Rose : 22 points
– Rui Hachimura et Montrezl Harrell : 21 points
– Dennis Schroder : 20 points
– Chris Paul, R.J. Barrett et Lou Williams : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Anthony Davis : 18 points
– Julius Randle : 15 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 8 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 7 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 4 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari et Kyle Kuzma : 0 point
– Marcus Morris : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Bucks – Heat
- 4h : Nuggets – Blazers