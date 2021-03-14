Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : ceux qui comptaient sur Bradley Beal vont détester leur dimanche, mais genre vraiment

Bradley Beal 28 janvier 2021

Le DNP qui fait mal…

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 64 points

– Russell Westbrook et Karl-Anthony Towns : 60 points

– Julius Randle : 54 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 53 points

– Rui Hachimura : 51 points

– R.J. Barrett : 48 points

– LaMelo Ball : 47 points

– Clint Capela : 46 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 45 points

– James Harden et Kristaps Porzingis : 44 points

– Nikola Jokic : 43 points

– Michael Porter Jr. : 42 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 41 points

– Enes Kanter : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Myles Turner et Trae Young : 39 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Josh Richardson : 37 points

– Damian Lillard : 36 points

– Doug McDermott et Richaun Holmes : 35 points

– Kyle Lowry : 32 points

– Khris Middleton, Luka Doncic et DeAndre Jordan : 31 points

– Deandre Ayton : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Will Barton et Chris Boucher : 29 points

– Anthony Edwards : 27 points

– Jrue Holiday : 26 points

Ricky Rubio, Jerami Grant et Al Horford : 25 points

Danilo Gallinari et Devonte’ Graham : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– John Collins : 23 points

Robert Covington : 22 points

– Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis et Gordon Hayward : 21 points

– Devin Booker : 20 points

– Marvin Bagley III : 19 points

Terry Rozier et Chris Paul : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kevin Huerter : 15 points

– Mikal Bridges : 14 points

– Gary Trent Jr, Norman Powell et Caris LeVert : 12 points

– Jamal Murray : 9 points

Tim Hardaway Jr. et Buddy Hield : 4 points

– Paul Millsap : 3 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 1 point

– Bradley Beal et Davis Bertans : 0 point

# Programme de ce soir

  • 19h : Thunder – Grizzlies
  • 21h : Warriors – Jazz
  • 23h30 : Sixers – Spurs
  • 0h : Magic – Heat
  • 0h30 : Hawks – Cavaliers
  • 1h : Rockets – Celtics
  • 1h : Wolves – Blazers
  • 2h : Bulls – Raptors
  • 2h : Pelicans – Clippers
