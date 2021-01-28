TrashTalk Fantasy League : le James Harden qu’on aime c’est le James Harden top pick, rien de plus simple à comprendre

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– James Harden : 61 points
– Bradley Beal : 60 points
– Rudy Gobert : 59 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points
– Brandon Ingram : 50 points
– Zion Williamson, LeBron James et Collin Sexton : 49 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 48 points
– Buddy Hield et Al Horford : 47 points
– Chris Paul et Khris Middleton : 45 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Norman Powell : 44 points
– Trae Young et Kyrie Irving : 43 points
– Jerami Grant et DeMar DeRozan : 42 points
– Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Durant, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Joel Embiid : 41 points
– Richaun Holmes, Ben Simmons et Andre Drummond : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Evan Fournier : 39 points
– Nikola Jokic, James Wiseman et Luka Doncic : 38 points
– De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Jaylen Brown et Naz Reid : 37 points
– Tobias Harris, Joe Ingles, Brook Lopez et Harrison Barnes : 36 points
– Doug McDermott, Anthony Edwards et Cam Reddish : 34 points
– Kyle Lowry : 33 points
– Damion Lee, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Malik Beasley : 32 points
– Jayson Tatum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Keldon Johnson et Taurean Prince : 31 points
– Justin Holiday et Anthony Davis : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– De’Aaron Fox et LaMarcus Aldridge : 27 points
– Michael Porter Jr. et Bam Adebayo : 28 points
– Marvin Bagley III, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray et Terry Rozier : 24 points
– Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder et Mike Conley : 23 points
– Devonte’ Graham, Terrence Ross et Darius Garland : 22 points
– Dejounte Murray : 21 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Clint Capela et Kristaps Porzingis : 20 points
– Stephen Curry, Gordon Hayward et LaMelo Ball : 19 points
– Draymond Green et Pascal Siakam : 17 points
– Jarrett Allen : 16 points
– Myles Turner, Tristan Thompson, Danilo Gallinari, Lonzo Ball et Derrick Rose : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Chris Boucher, Fred VanVleet et Marcus Smart : 14 points
– Cole Anthony et Deandre Ayton : 13 points
– Kemba Waker : 9 points
– Jrue Holiday : 8 points
– Kyle Kuzma et Josh Richardson : 6 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 4 points
– Montrezl Harrell et Mikal Bridges : 3 points
– Duncan Robinson : 2 points
– Aaron Gordon : 1 point
– Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, Blake Griffin, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Russell Westbrook, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija et tous les joueurs de Grizzlies-Bulls : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Pistons-Lakers
- Rockets-Blazers
- Heat-Clippers
- Suns-Warriors