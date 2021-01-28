Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : le James Harden qu’on aime c’est le James Harden top pick, rien de plus simple à comprendre

Par
Publié le
james harden 28 janvier 2021

Grosse nuit TTFL une fois de plus, sauf pour tous ceux qui avaient misé sur Stephen Curry ou Clint Capela.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– James Harden : 61 points

– Bradley Beal : 60 points

– Rudy Gobert : 59 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 51 points

– Brandon Ingram : 50 points

– Zion Williamson, LeBron James et Collin Sexton : 49 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 48 points

– Buddy Hield et Al Horford : 47 points

– Chris Paul et Khris Middleton : 45 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Norman Powell : 44 points

– Trae Young et Kyrie Irving : 43 points

– Jerami Grant et DeMar DeRozan : 42 points

– Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Durant, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Joel Embiid : 41 points

– Richaun Holmes, Ben Simmons et Andre Drummond : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Evan Fournier : 39 points

– Nikola Jokic, James Wiseman et Luka Doncic : 38 points

– De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Jaylen Brown et Naz Reid : 37 points

– Tobias Harris, Joe Ingles, Brook Lopez et Harrison Barnes : 36 points

– Doug McDermott, Anthony Edwards et Cam Reddish : 34 points

– Kyle Lowry : 33 points

– Damion Lee, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Malik Beasley : 32 points

– Jayson Tatum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Keldon Johnson et Taurean Prince : 31 points

– Justin Holiday et Anthony Davis : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– De’Aaron Fox et LaMarcus Aldridge : 27 points

– Michael Porter Jr. et Bam Adebayo : 28 points

– Marvin Bagley III, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray et Terry Rozier : 24 points

– Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder et Mike Conley : 23 points

– Devonte’ Graham, Terrence Ross et Darius Garland : 22 points

– Dejounte Murray : 21 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Clint Capela et Kristaps Porzingis : 20 points

– Stephen Curry, Gordon Hayward et LaMelo Ball : 19 points

– Draymond Green et Pascal Siakam : 17 points

– Jarrett Allen : 16 points

– Myles Turner, Tristan Thompson, Danilo Gallinari, Lonzo Ball et Derrick Rose : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Chris Boucher, Fred VanVleet et Marcus Smart : 14 points

– Cole Anthony et Deandre Ayton : 13 points

– Kemba Waker : 9 points

– Jrue Holiday : 8 points

– Kyle Kuzma et Josh Richardson : 6 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 4 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Mikal Bridges : 3 points

– Duncan Robinson : 2 points

– Aaron Gordon : 1 point

– Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, Blake Griffin, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Russell Westbrook, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija et tous les joueurs de Grizzlies-Bulls : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • Pistons-Lakers
  • Rockets-Blazers
  • Heat-Clippers
  • Suns-Warriors
