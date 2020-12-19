TrashTalk Fantasy League : un top pick à 63 points, voilà qui annonce de belles castagnes cette saison

Petit point matinal inutile pour vos classements (la TTFL reprendra officiellement le 22 décembre) mais bien essentielle pour se remettre dans le bain, apprendre ou réapprendre à compter correctement, et pourquoi pas pour… dégager déjà quelques tendances. Allez, envoyez les scores de la nuit, et préparez vos tableaux Excels.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anthony Davis : 63 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 46 points
– Khris Middleton : 44 points
– Zion Williamson : 43 points
– Kevin Durant : 42 points
– Paul Millsap et Devin Booker : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Immanuel Quickley : 37 points
– Lonzo Ball : 36 points
– Max Strus et Kyle Lowry : 35 points
– KZ Okpala et Michael Porter Jr. : 34 points
– Cedi Osman et Reggie Bullock : 32 points
– Precious Achiuwa et Al Horford : 31 points
– Kevin Knox : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Bam Adebayo et Zach LaVine : 29 points
– Jrue Holiday et LeBron James : 28 points
– Kyrie Irving et Lauri Markkanen : 27 points
– Victor Oladipo, C.J. McCollum et Mitchell Robinson : 26 points
– Julius Randle et R.J. Barrett : 25 points
– Malcolm Brogdon et Jayson Tatum : 24 points
# C’est quand même pas terrible
– Ben Simmons et Caris LeVert : 23 points
– Shake Milton, Deandre Ayton, Eric Bledsoe et Pascal Siakam : 22 points
– Jaylen Brown : 19 points
– Dwight Howard et Nikola Jokic : 18 points
– Goran Dragic : 17 points
– Duncan Robinson : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Steven Adams et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 15 points
– Obi Toppin : 14 points
– Jamal Murray et Montrezl Harrell : 13 points
– Norman Powell et Brandon Ingram : 12 points
– Tyler Herro : 11 points
– Tobias Harris : 9 points
– Marc Gasol : 7 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie et Jusuf Nurkic : 5 points
– Fred VanVleet et Marcus Smart : 4 points
– Collin Sexton et Coby White : 2 points
– Joel Embiid, T.J. Warren, Jimmy Butler, Dennis Schroder, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Kendrick Nunn, Chris Paul et Myles Turner : 0 point
– Carmelo Anthony et Kyle Kuzma : – 2 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Magic – Hornets
- Wizards – Pistons
- Grizzlies – Hawks