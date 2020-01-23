TrashTalk Fantasy League : Zion est déjà meilleur que LeBron, ça commence fort

Une nuit de NBA ? Une nuit pleine de scores de TrashTalk Fantasy League ! Avant la mise à jour des points dans la matinée, on regarde tout de suite ce qui s’est passé chez les gros clients qui étaient en jeu.
Il y avait de belles performances à valider pour cette soirée de saison régulière. Pour rappel, les scores seront mis à jour aux alentours de 9h30, et de nombreux joueurs se connectent donc merci de bien vouloir rester patients. Cependant, cette patience peut être nourrie par la lecture des scores ci-dessous, un résumé savoureux de ce qu’il y a eu de mieux et de pire en TTFL cette nuit.
# Ils ont cartonné
– John Collins : 63 points
– Bradley Beal : 59 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 57 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 56 points
– Russell Westbrook : 54 points
– Anthony Davis et Dennis Schröder : 53 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Jommy Butler : 51 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Rudy Gobert : 46 points
– James Harden : 44 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Goran Dragic : 42 points
– Derick Rose et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 41 points
– Tyler Herro : 40 points
– Christian Wood et Eric Gordon : 39 points
– T.J. Warren, Jayson Tatum, Shabazz Napier et Ben Simmons : 37 points
– Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Fred VanVleet, Montrezl Harrell et Terrence Ross : 36 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Jonas Valanciunas : 35 points
– Kris Dunn, Reggie Jackson et Marc Gasol : 34 points
– LeBron James, Nikola Jokic et T.J. McConnell : 33 points
– Serge Ibaka : 32 points
– Tobias Harris, Daniel Theis, Zach LaVine et D’Angelo Russell : 31 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Chris Paul, Clint Capela, Andrew Wiggins et DeMar DeRozan : 30 points
# Ils doivent mieux faire
– Kelly Olynyk : 28 points
– Enes Kanter : 27 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 26 points
– Derrick Favors et Bojan Bogdanovic : 25 points
– Marcus Smart et Makerlle Fultz : 24 points
– Aaron Gordon : 23 points
– Pascal Siakam et Julius Randle : 22 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr., Austin River et Markieff Morris : 21 points
– Lou Williams, Gordon Hayward, Dejoute Murray et Elfrid Payton : 20 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic, Devin Booker et Kendrick Nunn : 19 points
– Dwight Howard et Jaxson Hayes : 18 points
– Bruno Fernando , Brandon Ingram, Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, P.J. Tucker et Kyle Lowry : 17 points
– Eric Paschall, Jrue Holiday et Kyle Kuzma : 16 points
– Danilo Gallinari et Myles Turner : 15 points
– Harrison Barnes, Brandon Clarke, Buddy Hield et Kemba Walker : 14 points
– J.J. Redick et Draymond Green : 13 points
– Rajon Rondo : 12 points
– JaVale cGee, Robert Covington et Jordan Clarkson : 11 points
– Coby White, Matisse Thybule, Carsen Edward, Thaddeus Young, Kent Bazemore et Bam Adebayo : 10 points
– Will Barton, Bobby Portis et Jeff Teague : 8 points
– Kevin Knox : 7 points
– Ricky Rubio, James Johnson, Sekou Doumbouya et Darius Bazley : 6 points
– Grant Williams, Willie Cauley-Stein et Mike Conley : 5 points
– Goga Bitadze et Ty Jerome : 4 points
– Terrance Mann et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 3 points
– Jutin James et Ja Morant : 2 points
– Jordan Poole : 1 point
– Jordan Bone, Josh Richardson, Andre Dummond, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard : 0 point
– Jarrett Culver : -1 point
– Dennis Smith Jr. : -2 points
– De’Andre Hunter : -3 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Cavaliers – Wizards
- Nets – Lakers
- Blazers – Mavericks