Le All-Star Weekend n’est que dans une semaine, mais les participants des différents concours et matchs sont désormais tous connus. L’heure est donc venu de faire le point ! Préparez vos papiers et vos stylos, toutes les informations sont là.

Les horaires indiqués sont ceux de France métropolitaine.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – samedi 16 février, 1h

Voici les effectifs du Celebrity Game du All-Star Weekend 2024 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jqlKoJ5hKF

— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) February 7, 2024

NBA Rising Stars Challenge – samedi 17 février, 3h du matin

🌟 The 2024 #PaniniRisingStars rosters! 🌟

📅 Friday, 2/16 at 9:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/ZtKaEvROXV

— NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2024

Note : Jeremy Sochan (Spurs) remplace Shaedon Sharpe (Blazers)

NBA Skills Challenge – dimanche 18 février, à partir de 2h du matin

The 2024 Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️#KiaSkills pic.twitter.com/ziYfTyAhG2

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

NBA 3-points Contest – dimanche 18 février, juste après le NBA Skills Challenge

The 2024 STARRY 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️#Starry3PT pic.twitter.com/Qm5UH40y2Y

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu – juste après le 3-points Contest

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 🍿

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during #StateFarmSaturday on TNT at #NBAAllStar 2024! pic.twitter.com/GuPobiw3t8

— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

NBA Slam Dunk Contest – juste après le duel Steph vs. Sabrina

The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk participants ⬇️#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/dfjaopOQ0I

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

NBA All-Star Game – lundi 19 février, 2h du matin

⭐️The 2024 NBA All-Stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/aKeSTMBYPX

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2024

Note : Trae Young (Hawks) et Scottie Barnes (Raptors) remplacent Julius Randle (Knicks) et Joel Embiid (Sixers).

Source : NBA PR