Les réactions des joueurs NBA après les 73 points de Luka Doncic

On a vécu une nouvelle nuit de folie en NBA, marquée par les… 73 points de Luka Doncic. Le phénomène slovène a explosé les compteurs et a impressionné toute la planète basket. Par ici les meilleures réactions !

Luka is what James Harden was in Houston (JH still super cold just saying at his peak). Plays the same exact way! Better just hope he misses cuz you can’t stop em 🤷🏾‍♂️

— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2024

“Luka est comme James Harden à Houston (JH est toujours très fort mais je parle à son prime). Il joue exactement de la même manière ! Vous n’avez qu’à espérer qu’il rate car vous ne pouvez pas l’arrêter.”

Luka Unreal 😱😱😱😱! They traded Luka right?

— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 27, 2024

“Luka est irréel ! Ils (les Hawks, ndlr.) ont tradé Luka n’est-ce pas ?”

Luka 🔥🔥🔥

— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 27, 2024

Can’t believe what I’m watching 2 70 point performances in one week the league is Insane right now

— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 27, 2024

“Je n’arrive pas à croire que je regarde une deuxième performance à 70 points cette semaine. La ligue est folle en ce moment.”

"No. Never seen anything like it… It's like I was in a game of 2K. Whoever was controlling it did a good job. Actually, I've never seen it in 2K."

Josh Green speaks on his teammate, Luka Doncic, doing REMARKABLE things night in and night out.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/Fr8OIeGLKf

— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 27, 2024

“Je n’ai jamais rien vu de tel… J’avais l’impression d’être dans le jeu 2k. En fait, je n’ai jamais vu ça sur 2k.”

Somebody going to score a 100 before the season over!

— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 27, 2024

“Quelqu’un va scorer 100 points avant la fin de la saison!”

What’s going on in the NBA?! The league is on fire with another dominate performance. This time, Luka Doncic! 73 points, wow! 🤯Congrats to Luka on his amazing 73 point, 10 rebound game tonight, leading his Mavericks to a 148-143 win against the Hawks.👏🏾

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 27, 2024

“Que se passe-t-il en NBA ?! La ligue est en feu avec une nouvelle performance dominante. Cette fois-ci, Luka Doncic ! 73 points, wow ! Félicitations à Luka pour son incroyable match à 73 points, 10 rebonds ce soir, portant les Mavericks vers une victoire 148-143 contre les Hawks.”

I guess Luka heard all that shyt… 😭😭💯

— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 27, 2024

“Je pense que Luka a entendu toute cette m*rde (à son sujet)…”

"Picasso. This is one of his best paintings. This will sell at a high price."

Jason Kidd speaks on the 73/10/7 performance from 24-year-old, 5x All-Star, Luka Doncic. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySports 📺 pic.twitter.com/yY747Q0rc5

— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 27, 2024

“Picasso. C’est l’un de ses plus beaux tableaux. Il sera vendu à un prix record.”

🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/XbK1CQ9Diu

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 27, 2024