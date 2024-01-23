Cette nuit, Joel Embiid est devenu membre du club très prisé des joueurs qui ont marqué au moins 70 points dans un match, le tout face à Victor Wembanyama, et a éclipsé les 62 points de Karl-Anthony Towns (dans la défaite) et la grosse performance de Kevin Durant. Cette nuit, il n’y en avait que pour JoJo.

75 points right there 💪🏽. Congrats brother that was special to witness it pic.twitter.com/cCQbdea9wr

— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 23, 2024

“75 points sur cette photo. Félicitations mon frère, c’était spécial d’en être témoin.”

ain’t nobody talking ab JE or Kat😂 they buckets and impact winning . Remind me never come on this app lol

— RJ (@RjHampton14) January 23, 2024

“Personne ne parle de Joel Embiid ou KAT, ils marquent et ont un impact sur la victoire. Rappelez-moi de ne jamais revenir sur cette appli.” (très bizarre comme phrase)

70 PIECE NUGGET!!!! @JoelEmbiid 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🫡. CRAZY

— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 23, 2024

“70 points de Joel Embiid ! C’est fou !”

70 💦 pic.twitter.com/tr0CfDy6As

— Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) January 23, 2024

70-piece and a shower from his teammates 😆 pic.twitter.com/VExoXYlPvF

— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

“70 points et une douche de la part de ses coéquipiers.”

POV: you’re in the locker room after @JoelEmbiid drops 70 pic.twitter.com/EMVZtnHh9a

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 23, 2024

“POV : tu es dans le vestiaire après que Joel Embiid en ait marqué 70.”

pic.twitter.com/dNNeJ41QEU

— Daryl Morey 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) January 23, 2024

“70?! … S–t.” 😂

KD’s reaction when hearing about Embiid’s 70-point game pic.twitter.com/ewQhWduZHM

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2024

“70 points ? Merde !”

“La réaction de Kevin Durant quand il apprend que Joel Embiid en a marqué 70.”

KOBE!!! 70 Piece pic.twitter.com/1qnYwTfhsB

— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 23, 2024