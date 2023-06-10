TrashTalk Fantasy League : Aaron Gordon qui fait mieux que Nikola Jokic, celle-là fallait l’annoncer
Le 10 juin 2023 à 05:39 par Nicolas Meichel
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Aaron Gordon : 49 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 42 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 41 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/hPnvBZ7iP7
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Final Scores DEN @ MIA #NBA pic.twitter.com/Whzh94x7XB
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023
# LES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ The Finals | Pick #04
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 20.16 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/TvmJlyi5xI
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023