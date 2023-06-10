TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
Calendrier NBA
News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Aaron Gordon qui fait mieux que Nikola Jokic, celle-là fallait l’annoncer

Le 10 juin 2023 à 05:39 par Nicolas Meichel

Dwyane Wade 27 février 2020
Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Aaron Gordon : 49 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 42 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 41 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/hPnvBZ7iP7

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Final Scores DEN @ MIA #NBA pic.twitter.com/Whzh94x7XB

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023

# LES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ The Finals | Pick #04

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 20.16 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/TvmJlyi5xI

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 10, 2023

Tags : Aaron Gordon, Finales NBA, Heat, Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, TrashTalk Fantasy League

Recommandé pour vous

Encart Home Page Guide des Playoffs NBA 2023