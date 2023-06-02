TrashTalk Fantasy League : énorme surprise, Nikola Jokic a terminé best pick
Le 02 juin 2023 à 05:40 par Nicolas Meichel
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 63 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 43 pts
– Jamal Murray : 39 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/C6G2qxrE1T
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 2, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Final Scores MIA @ DEN #NBA pic.twitter.com/oOMZoPYbTy
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 2, 2023
# LES POPULAR PICKS
Découvrez les popular picks de la nuit ! #TTFL #popularPicks pic.twitter.com/KLK717vIkf
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 1, 2023