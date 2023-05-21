TrashTalk Fantasy League : -3 pour D’Angelo Russell, comme le retard des Lakers dans la série face à Denver
Le 21 mai 2023 à 05:58 par Nicolas Vrignaud
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Anthony Davis : 56 pts
– Jamal Murray : 53 pts
– Austin Reaves : 43 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/5D7VBcXcFQ
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #05#NBA pic.twitter.com/qRXhewpGKC
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023
# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #05
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 33.77 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/S0URTENZJ8
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023
# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 3)