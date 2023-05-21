TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
TrashTalk Fantasy League : -3 pour D’Angelo Russell, comme le retard des Lakers dans la série face à Denver

Le 21 mai 2023 à 05:58 par Nicolas Vrignaud

D'Angelo Russell TrashTalk Fantasy League
Source : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Anthony Davis : 56 pts
– Jamal Murray : 53 pts
– Austin Reaves : 43 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/5D7VBcXcFQ

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #05#NBA pic.twitter.com/qRXhewpGKC

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023

# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #05

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 33.77 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/S0URTENZJ8

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 21, 2023

# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 3)
