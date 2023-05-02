C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 68 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 64 pts
– James Harden : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/yCtdJ88WLB
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #01#NBA pic.twitter.com/GYlDYwqKTO
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #01
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 31.74 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/gvyJ2dUqYC
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Knicks – Heat
- 4h : Warriors – Lakers