C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jamal Murray : 53 pts
– Kevin Durant : 49 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 47 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/xdcI9e608F
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 30, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #15#NBA pic.twitter.com/ja8MZz3UGz
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 30, 2023
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #15
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 35.72 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/2AQqWKbzvQ
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 30, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Knicks – Heat
- 21h30 : Kings – Warriors