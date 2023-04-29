C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Malik Monk : 49 pts
– De’Aaron Fox : 45 pts
– D’Angelo Russell : 44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/4caQeV0pZb
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 29, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #14#NBA pic.twitter.com/T3yfOUraMK
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 29, 2023
# LES SCORES DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #14
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 28 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/6FhS9UtUXU
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) April 29, 2023
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Nuggets – Suns