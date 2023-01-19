C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 64 pts
– Lauri Markkanen : 62 pts
– Jalen Green : 59 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/jFg7kKExBM
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #90#NBA pic.twitter.com/vbzjH4l6TN
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #14 | Pick #90
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 28.84 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/9J81LzlAID
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 21h : Pistons – Bulls
- 1h30 : Celtics – Warriors
- 2h : Wolves – Raptors
- 4h : Blazers – Sixers
- 4h : Suns – Nets