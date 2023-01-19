Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Domantas Sabonis pose un lapin à la dernière minute, merci pour l’avalanche de bulles

Par
Publié le
Domantas Sabonis Kings 12 janvier 2023

Domantas Sabonis malade, ça veut dire des zéros qui tombent en TTFL.

Source Image : Youtube / Kings

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 21h : Pistons – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Warriors
  • 2h : Wolves – Raptors
  • 4h : Blazers – Sixers
  • 4h : Suns – Nets
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top