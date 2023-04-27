News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : vous aviez pris Giannis Antetokounmpo cette nuit ? Non ? Tant pis pour vous

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League 29 novembre 2021

C’est l’histoire du mec qui n’a pas eu le temps de prendre Giannis Antetokounmpo en TTFL.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

  • Anthony Davis : 57 points
  • Desmond Bane : 52 points
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jimmy Butler : 50 points

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Hawks – Celtics
