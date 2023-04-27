C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
- Anthony Davis : 57 points
- Desmond Bane : 52 points
- Giannis Antetokounmpo et Jimmy Butler : 50 points
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Hawks – Celtics