TrashTalk Fantasy League : le Greek Freak a posé un gros lapin, et on sait tous ce que ça signifie

Oh la belle carotte grecque !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant : 57 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Julius Randle : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Zach LaVine : 44 points

– Fred VanVleet : 43 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jrue Holiday : 39 points

– De’Anthony Melton, John Konchar : 36 points

– Deandre Ayton : 34 points

– Cameron Johnson, Isaiah Stewart : 33 points

– Derrick Rose, Santi Aldama : 31 points

– Cameron Payne, Dejounte Murray : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Scottie Barnes, Chris Paul : 29 points

– Khris Middleton, Mikal Bridges : 28 points

– Steven Adams : 26 points

– Cade Cunningham, Pascal Siakam, Bobby Portis : 25 points

– Norman Powell : 20 points

– Luguentz Dort : 19 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 18 points

– Evan Fournier : 17 points

– C.J. McCollum, Brandon Clarke : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Lonzo Ball : 6 points

– Gary Trent Jr., Desmond Bane : 5 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Heat
  • 1h : Wizards – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Sixers
  • 1h30 : Nets – Wolves
  • 2h : Rockets – Magic
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
  • 3h : Jazz – Celtics
  • 4h : Lakers – Clippers
  • 4h : Warriors – Suns
