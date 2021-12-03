TrashTalk Fantasy League : le Greek Freak a posé un gros lapin, et on sait tous ce que ça signifie

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant : 57 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Julius Randle : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Zach LaVine : 44 points
– Fred VanVleet : 43 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jrue Holiday : 39 points
– De’Anthony Melton, John Konchar : 36 points
– Deandre Ayton : 34 points
– Cameron Johnson, Isaiah Stewart : 33 points
– Derrick Rose, Santi Aldama : 31 points
– Cameron Payne, Dejounte Murray : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Scottie Barnes, Chris Paul : 29 points
– Khris Middleton, Mikal Bridges : 28 points
– Steven Adams : 26 points
– Cade Cunningham, Pascal Siakam, Bobby Portis : 25 points
– Norman Powell : 20 points
– Luguentz Dort : 19 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 18 points
– Evan Fournier : 17 points
– C.J. McCollum, Brandon Clarke : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Lonzo Ball : 6 points
– Gary Trent Jr., Desmond Bane : 5 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Heat
- 1h : Wizards – Cavs
- 1h30 : Hawks – Sixers
- 1h30 : Nets – Wolves
- 2h : Rockets – Magic
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Pelicans
- 3h : Jazz – Celtics
- 4h : Lakers – Clippers
- 4h : Warriors – Suns