C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jayson Tatum : 74 pts
– Jalen Brunson : 67 pts
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 66 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/kPhe1Jzm0Q
# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #156#NBA pic.twitter.com/hLaUOlSyUN
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #24 | Pick #156
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 32.44 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/ZwTL1HrgZa
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Heat – Mavs
- 2h30 : Pelicans – Clippers