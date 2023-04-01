News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 10 points pour Ja Morant, il pousse aussi des carottes dans le Tennessee

Par
Publié le
Ja Morant Grizzlies 16 décembre 2022

Ja Morant est passé à côté.

Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Heat – Mavs
  • 2h30 : Pelicans – Clippers
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top